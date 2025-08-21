"The world just got a little darker" - Fans mourn the death of beloved Judge Frank Caprio who passed away at 88

Judge Frank Caprio © Instagram/therealfrankcaprio

Judge Frank Caprio passed away on August 20 2025 at the age of 88. He had been a beloved municipal judge from Rhode Island, and became an internet sensation through his hit TV show, Caught in Providence. His death, announced on August 20, 2025, was due to a long-term battle with pancreatic cancer.

Judge Caprio went beyond his job as a judge. During his more than four decades of career, he stepped into the genre of a judge being fair and empathetic with people. It was he who made the courtroom, a place where justice and humanity met.

Many of his fans loved how he treated justice and often showed mercy when it was appropriate. They watched Caught in Providence for its moments and viral clips.

On Twitter, his fans shared their condolences, giving a reminder to part of his kindness.





Fans continue to express their sadness on Judge Frank Caprio's death (Image via Twitter/@DontCallMeDebby)



Deb @DontCallMeDebby mentioned,

"The world just got a little darker. Rest in peace, Your Honor.""

Jeffy Covfefe stated,

"Oh no! What a very fine human being. We need him now more than ever. 🙁"

Fans continue to express their sadness on Judge Frank Caprio's death (Image via Twitter)

Christine Smith tweeted,

"I always enjoyed watching his kindness!! RIP Judge ❤️🙏🏻"

Irene🇮🇪☘️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ mentioned,

"Omg, the sweetest man who ever lived. RIP 💔"

Dr. Deb🌻🦎🐾🍕 stated,

"How sad! I loved his videos 😔"

Sherry Draun mentioned,

"Rest in Power your honor. 💕"



Fans continue to express their sadness on Judge Frank Caprio's death (Image via Twitter)



uncle David mentioned,

"A man of compassion"

Georgianne Fergesen ♎️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️💐🎨🇺🇦☮️💙 🥥 tweeted,

"I’m so sorry to hear 😞💔"

It came as a shock to fans when Judge Frank Caprio breathed his last on August 20, 2025

Caprio grew up in the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence. His Italian-American background and his father's influence shaped his childhood. Antonio Caprio, his father, was a hard-working immigrant.

Frank went to public schools in Providence, where he worked as a dishwasher and shoe shiner. He graduated from Providence College and then went to Suffolk University to study law.

Caprio also authored a book titled Frank Caprio: Compassion in the Court, which was released in 2025. His legacy lives on through his work as a judge, his show, and the kindness he spread throughout his career.

In 1962, Caprio was elected to the Providence City Council, which was his first job in public service. In 1970, he ran for Attorney General of Rhode Island, and in 1975, he was a delegate to the Rhode Island Constitutional Convention. In 1985, he became a judge, a job he held until 2023. Caprio was also a partner in the Coast Guard House Restaurant.

Judge Frank Caprio was a famous judge and a TV host who was born on November 24, 1936. He was the chief judge of the police court in Providence, Rhode Island, for more than 35 years. People also knew Caprio as the host of the popular TV show Caught in Providence, which showed how fair he was with the law.

He made his TV debut in the early 2000s with Caught in Providence. The show became a national hit after viral clips went online. He was loved for his kind, humorous, and compassionate case decisions.

Caught in Providence was a big hit on the internet, which helped Judge Caprio get two Daytime Emmy nominations. The show itself got nominated for three.