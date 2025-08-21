Who is David Caprio? All about Frank Caprio’s children as son thanks fan support following his passing

David Caprio and Frank Caprio (Image via Instagram/@davidcaprio1)

Frank Caprio, affectionately known as the “nicest judge in the world,” died at the age of 88 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The famous judge and television personality rose to fame as the host of Caught in Providence.

After announcing the news of his death, his family posted an emotional statement on social media, thanking everyone for their outpouring of love and support. Included in the many grateful posts was David Caprio, his son.

David Caprio is a highly experienced attorney who has engaged in a private practice of law since 1994. Caprio is known for the legal work he has accomplished over the years while building a strong reputation in his profession. He also served as a State Representative in the Rhode Island Legislature from 1999 - 2010, representing Narragansett and South Kingstown.

Caprio contributed to the work successfully, completing new legislation and serving the public. In addition to his legal/political career, David had two terms as a member of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Disciplinary Board, which oversees the ethics of lawyers in the state.

According to the University of Rhode Island, David exercised his civic duty even beyond law and politics, voluntarily serving with multiple charitable and educational organizations. In addition to his legal and media work, David Caprio is currently the Chair of the Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education.

A look into David Caprio's connection to Caught in Providence and his statement adressing Frank Caprio's death

David Caprio has a deep connection with the acclaimed television show, Caught in Providence. He worked as a producer on the Emmy-nominated series that led to Judge Frank Caprio's rise in fame.

Caught in Providence was a viral show highlighting real cases from Providence Municipal Court, and was funny, heartwarming, and downright inspirational at times.

In response to his father's death, David Caprio posted a video on Instagram where he thanked fans for their unwavering support.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news that my father. Judge frankcaprio, passed away today, peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on behalf of my entire family. I want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your thoughts, and your unwavering support for him," he said.

David Caprio's tribute to his father, Judge Frank Caprio, focused on the strong bond within the Caprio family and their common values of integrity and public service. Judge Frank Caprio is survived by his wife Joyce, five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.