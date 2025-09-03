Whitney Thore considers GLP-1 medication for fertility on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Thore (Image via Getty)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 13 ended with an episode that aired on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

In this episode, Whitney Thore spoke honestly about her health and future as she continues to deal with fertility struggles.

The talk turned to GLP-1 medicines, such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, which are usually used for type 2 diabetes but are also given for weight loss.

Whitney’s friend, Ashley Baynes brought up the idea after telling a story about her cousin, who had used the injections.

This made Whitney think about her own situation, since she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which causes problems with hormones, insulin, weight and fertility.

Whitney said she would not take GLP-1s only to lose weight but she might consider them if they could help her get pregnant.

The episode also revealed Whitney settling into Salem, Massachusetts with assistance from her friends in Greensboro, North Carolina. The conversation gave viewers a clearer look at the choices Whitney is thinking about as she continues her journey.

GLP-1 discussion in the Season 13 finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

In the Season 13 finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Ashley Baynes brought up GLP-1 medicine while talking with Whitney about fertility.

She shared that her cousin, who had struggled with weight, started using GLP-1 injections to lose weight, lost 40 pounds and later became pregnant.

Baynes said her cousin’s doctor thought the shots probably helped by balancing her hormones and insulin.

She then asked Whitney if she would ever think about trying the same thing. Whitney responded by explaining that her own PCOS causes problems with hormones, insulin resistance and fertility.

“With PCOS, I deal with hormonal imbalances, weight issues, insulin resistance, fertility problems,” she said.

She acknowledged that GLP-1 medications could help with those issues. Whitney also explained her reasoning clearly:

“Would I consider taking a GLP-1 just to lose weight? Probably not. But would I consider a GLP-1 if it could help me get pregnant? Yeah. Yeah, I would.”

The finale episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life closed with Whitney deciding to set up an appointment with her doctor to discuss the option further.

Although she made state any final decisions, she did suggest that incorporating GLP-1 medication would be an option in her fertility journey going forward.

Moving and personal reflections in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Alongside the health discussion, My Big Fat Fabulous Life's finale showed Whitney moving to Salem, Massachusetts, with help from her friends Ashley Baynes and Jessica Powell from Greensboro, North Carolina.

This storyline featured her personal transition as she continues to work toward health and family goals.

To producers, Whitney reflected on the personal side of her decision-making.

“Does that make me a traitor to the body positivity movement? I don’t know what it means,” she said. “But life is too short to not pursue what I want in any way that I see fit.”

This highlighted the balance she is trying to maintain between her past commitments to body positivity and her current focus on fertility.

As of now, Whitney has not publicly stated whether or not she has begun taking GLP-1 medication. However, fans have responded to her recent social media posts where she appeared slimmer, with encouragement and support.

This season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life ended with her keeping the option open while taking time to consult her doctor. All 13 seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life are available to stream on HBO Max.

Stay tuned for more updates.