“Wanted someone educated” - My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney shares what she looked for in her donor

Whitney from My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Image via Instagram/@whitneywaythore)

Episode 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 was released on August 26, 2025. It saw Whitney going forward in her pregnancy journey. She also tried settling differences between her friends, Tal and Buddy, and contemplated her decision to move from Greensboro to Salem.

Fans have been curious about the process of artificial insemination she used to get pregnant. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, she appeared on July 29, 2025, she shared details on how she went about shortlisting a candidate for artificial insemination.

She shared that while looking for a person, she didn't lay too much emphasis on the physical appearance but went for the internal traits instead.

"I wanted someone educated," she shared.

In the interview, she also shared what made her decide on using artificial insemination to conceive. She also had encouraging words for women who were being shamed for their choices.

What My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney said about her artificial insemination

The interviewer asked her what her criteria were for a perfect donor. Whitney said that she wanted to make sure they didn't have any genetic abnormalities because she believed she had enough of those. She said that the only physical requirement she had was that the person should be over 5 feet 7 inches.

"Just 'cause I'm very short. I'm 5'2, so I thought let's give them a chance to be more average or tall," said Whitney.

She said she accepted every race, hair color, and eye color because those things weren't important to her. She also thought that being a mother wasn't about any of that. For those reasons, she was looking for someone who had more internal qualities, such as somebody who knew a lot of languages or had a lot of degrees.

The interviewer then asked her what her advice was to women who were taking the artificial insemination route. Whitney told them that they were not alone; many women had used the method, and there was nothing to be ashamed about.

She felt that there was a lot of judgment around women about their parenting, about them wanting or not wanting to be mothers, and how they wanted to conceive. She said that was "disappointing," but she was glad about sharing her journey publicly for woman who have felt shame around their life or their infertility.

"I think My Big Fat Fabulous Life has always been a way for people to kind of see themselves reflected on television in ways that they haven't historically been," she added.

In the interview, she also shared what made her decide on using artificial insemination as the method to get pregnant. She said that she tried multiple other ways to get pregnant in the past, but then saw her biological clock ticking. She had given herself an age deadline to get pregnant, and she was crossing that, so she decided to get artificial insemination.

"Yeah, I would rather have a partner. I would rather do this naturally. I would rather be able to get pregnant easily...but if it's not happening, let me just do it on my own," she said.

She added that the journey had been empowering and liberating. She believed that it was the time that pushed her into taking the step and realizing that she had more power in this than she thought she did.

