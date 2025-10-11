On Brand with Jimmy Fallon’s Azhelle and Elijah reflect on winning streaks and creative synergy on the show

Elijah from On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Image via NBC)

An exclusive interview on GeekSided on October 11, 2025, provided insight into the experiences of participants on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

The reality series combines marketing challenges with collaborative teamwork, requiring contestants to balance personal ideas with group strategies.

During Week 2 of the competition, Azhelle Wade and Elijah Bennett were part of the winning teams, with Azhelle contributing to both the Marshalls and Sonic campaigns, and Elijah participating with the Sonic team.

Their discussion highlights how contestants navigate individual pitches, group dynamics, and client-focused objectives throughout the show.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: Navigating team wins and campaign pitches

Pivoting ideas and adjusting to team dynamics

Participants frequently encounter situations where similar concepts are proposed, requiring quick adjustments. Azhelle described the process during the Marshalls pitch, explaining that when Bianca presented her "Marshalls idea," it was originally hers, so she had to pivot and ultimately did not use her initial concept.

She further explained that in response to overlapping ideas, presenting one’s unique approach is essential:

"When I see a pitch that’s similar, I just have to go up there and bring the Azhelle energy. Bring your vibe, and show the differentiator."

Elijah reflected on adapting to team strategies, noting that when hearing two similar ideas, participants often hope to end up on the same "team."

He explained that collaboration involves accepting both the team’s direction and the client’s requirements. Both participants emphasized the importance of managing the transition from individual proposals to group campaigns.

Team collaboration and strategy formation

The show highlights team dynamics and strategic alliances. Azhelle explained to Lauren [Karowksi] that the show is a good exercise in learning to be "happy" for other people.

She stressed that the ultimate output must meet the client’s expectations, rather than being solely based on personal preference. Elijah supported this perspective:

"Yeah! Sometimes, it kind of hurts, because you really like your idea. But I would agree with Azhelle. It’s working on being happy for other people."

Their repeated placement on the same teams allowed them to coordinate and plan effectively. Elijah stated that being on the same team multiple times gave them a better understanding of what to expect from each other, which helped in organizing tasks and contributing to the overall team "win."

Azhelle confirmed the collaborative approach, explaining that they formed their own alliance within the team. She noted that they would support each other’s ideas when appropriate and also voice concerns or reject suggestions when necessary, ensuring that the team maintained a clear direction.

Experiences of winning and campaign engagement

Winning campaigns had measurable impacts on participant morale and progress in the competition. Azhelle described her response to multiple wins, saying that she felt "hyped" when her team won and expressed it by crying, jumping, and screaming, noting that the victories made her think she was not going home.

Elijah noted his reaction to the Sonic team’s success:

"It was nice to see my friend do okay, but am I okay? I’d have to think about that at the next campaign, because we didn’t know what was factoring into eliminations."

Both participants shared which campaigns they were most engaged with. Elijah mentioned that his pitch for Pillsbury hasn’t aired yet and expressed anticipation for viewers to see his "Pillsbury" campaign. Azhelle added that she was particularly excited for the KitchenAid campaign, noting that her commercial idea for it was successful.

Stay tuned for more updates.