My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney leaves Greensboro, starts a new chapter in life

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 finale witnessed a heartfelt turn of events, in which Whitney Way Thore, now 41, has started a fresh chapter in her life, moving from her longtime home in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a signed lease in hand to the mysterious shores of Salem, Massachusetts.

She expressed this candidly in front of her family and friends, admitting that, I am in a rut here in Greensboro, and I’m not happy. I signed a lease in Salem, and I’m moving. The relocation was not a momentary fantasy; she explored a beautiful white cottage on screen.

During the tour of the cottage in Salem with her trainer and friends, Sabrina Deana-Roga and Corinne Vien, Whitney exclaims, revealing her inner self,

"When you’re on vacation, you drive by houses, you wonder what your life would be like… Let my fantasies live!"

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 ends with a fresh start for Whitney Thore

Whitney revealed she chose Salem particularly because of its spiritual appeal and its mystical, peaceful environment. She reveals that choosing Salem was not just based on geographical change but a spiritual and emotional rebirth.

"Salem calls to me—spiritually, emotionally. I want to rewrite my story. Signing this lease isn’t just about a new place—it’s a statement. I’m choosing me."

The Salem property is a calm and charming cottage with a black and white theme, complete with an open-concept layout, a high-end kitchen with white cabinetry and black-veined countertops, and a bathroom that Whitney deemed gorgeous.

Her excitement became noticeable as she visualised a peaceful life by the water with her dog Goosie.

"Imagine Goosie out here while I read a book, while I read an airport mystery novel. If I had to picture my New England cottage on the water, well, this would be it."

In an exclusive clip shared by TLC featuring Whitney's relocation to Salem from Greensboro, her Salem friends, Sabrina and Corinne, hosted Whitney, a backyard party to welcome her to New England.

Her Greensboro friends, Ashley Baines and Jessica Powell, also accompany her. A cake with witchy new beginnings written is seen in the clip.

"I’m feeling really spoiled. Sabrina is throwing a little backyard party with her friends to make me feel really welcome to Salem. And apparently, some single men will also be here."

She acknowledged that it felt unusual to attend a gathering without knowing many people but expressed genuine gratitude for the warm reception.

During the introductions, she highlighted her openness to building new connections and being more social, which she admitted is definitely out of practice.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 also glimpsed Whitney beginning a new journey of motherhood, pursuing artificial insemination to conceive on her own terms.

She called this the most intentional act she has ever taken towards becoming a mother after freezing her eggs earlier.

She was seen looking for potential sperm donors along with her friends, emphasising the child's health rather than looks. She described the whole procedure as a dating app on steroids.

She was heard expressing this to her friends I don’t care what colour this child is. I want the person to be healthy with no genetic diseases.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 premiered on July 1, 2025, on TLC. Across the 10 episodes that streamed through September 2, 2025, Whitney celebrated her father Glenn's 79th birthday, honoured the memory of her late cat, Henchi, and navigated the tension among her friends during the celebration of her 41st birthday.

This season also highlighted her meaningful moments, including her return to ballet, meeting new witchy friends in Salem, going on blind dates and workplace conflicts apart from the motherhood journey and relocation plans.

