Dancing with the Stars' Ilona Maher shows real-life body changes while reminding fans to be kind to themselves

DWTS star Ilona Maher #2 of Team United States celebrates following victory during the Women's Rugby Sevens Bronze medal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image via Getty)

Olympic rugby player and Dancing with the Stars season 23 finalist Ilona Maher addressed her body changes in a recent social media post, encouraging followers to practice self-kindness.

On October 17, Maher uploaded a video on Instagram showing herself trying on old clothes while discussing how her body has shifted since stepping away from full-time athletic training.

The athlete explained she is learning to accept these changes, reminding her audience that “our bodies will go on a journey.”

Maher’s recent post and public reflections mark another moment in her ongoing transition from elite athletics to other pursuits while maintaining transparency about the realities of physical change and self-acceptance.

Ilona Maher reflects on body changes and life after Dancing with the Stars season 23







Ilona Maher shares an honest post about body changes

In the Instagram video, Maher shared that she was cleaning out her closet and decided to try on her denim collection to see which items still fit.

She explained that as she went along, she realized that "a lot weren’t fitting" anymore. The clip showed Maher attempting to zip and button several pairs of jeans, skirts, and shorts, with some fitting and others no longer closing.

Maher stated that she is currently not in her Olympic Sevens shape, explaining that her body has changed since she stopped training full-time.

She mentioned that she still wants to reach the same size and fitness level she once had, but acknowledged that it is no longer “realistic” for her at the moment.

She continued,



“I’m trying to give myself some grace. Remember that my body is going to constantly change. Right now, I feel a little bigger but I’m being kind to myself.” Maher added that she is allowing her body time to adjust, saying she is “giving her (my body) time to just be.”



As part of the post, the athlete ended the statement by mentioning that she was going to maintain her mental attitude as changeable when it comes to her body.

She noted that she sees herself going back to "Olympic shape" sometimes and being away from it at other times, adding that these changes are the absolute path her body is going to take.

She added that, for now, she will let her body be and part with the jeans that no longer fit.

Within 24 hours, the post drew hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments from followers responding to Maher’s message about body acceptance and self-compassion.

Reflecting on her time after Dancing with the Stars

Maher’s post came several months after completing Dancing with the Stars season 33 and the live tour that followed. The Olympic rugby player finished as a finalist alongside professional dance partner Alan Bersten.

In an interview with PEOPLE published after the tour ended on April 5, Maher shared that she decided to retire from dancing.

In an Instagram clip posted on April 6, she explained that after careful consideration, she had chosen to step away from dance.

Referring to herself as a “fresh-old dancer,” Maher said she had never claimed to be a professional but felt it was time to “hang up” her dancing shoes.

She also reflected on her experience in the competition, describing it as a learning period.



“Well, I’ve learned that dance is very hard and that it maybe is not what brings me so much joy, but I love watching it,” Maher told PEOPLE.



Maher explained that she experiences “joy” when playing rugby, while her dance partner, Alan Bersten, finds his happiness and fulfillment in performing and expressing himself through ballroom dancing.

