“Gives me validation”- My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney on teaching dance

Whitney Thore from My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Image via Getty)

Episode 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 13 was released on August 26, 2025. It saw Whitney settling scores between her two friends, Tal and Buddy. As she moved forward in her artificial insemination journey, she also contemplated her decision to leave Greensboro and move to Salem.

Fans are curious to know more about Whitney, and she offers them the same through interviews and podcasts. In an interview with Reality Nightcap, published on YouTube on July 25, 2025, Whitney talked about her journey to pregnancy, how her father was taking it, details of her dating life, her friendships, and her passion for dance.

She brought up her recent dance teaching at the prestigious Pineapple Dance Studios. Talking about it, she said,

"It's given me a lot of inspiration and it's also given me a lot of validation...because this is one of the most iconic dance studios in the world".

What Whitney from My Big Fat Fabulous Life said about teaching dance

The interviewer mentioned that dance was an integral part of Whitney's life; it was a way of self-expression. She asked her why it was so special to her. She also noted that Whitney had been posting about a particular dance studio often and asked how her experience was working there.

Whitney stated that Pineapple Dance Studios was "iconic" and "huge" in the dance world. She said she just got off the phone with the studio's owner, Debbie, who had taken a sabbatical and had gone to the French Riviera, and was showing Whitney around on a video call.

"I have made kind of a family connection there at Pineapple Dance Studios," she shared.

She called the experience "lovely" and stated that she had been there twice. She liked that she had an outlet through which she could teach dance, which she had been doing since she was a teenager. She said she stopped teaching since the pandemic because first everything was shut, and then it took time for her to come back to life.

She said that the reputation of the dance studio inspired her and made her feel validated. She added that she also had a home and a family there, and they loved her. The students who showed up for her classes made her feel like, "wow," and made her feel that she never could have thought of a better opportunity.

She did believe that she would be teaching dance, but never thought she would teach at Pineapple.

"It's a pretty cool thing. It's definitely a big part of my life, and I'm really happy to be like full force back into it," she said, referring to her pandemic hiatus.

The interviewer said that she could see that she loved what she was doing and was happy she was chasing her passion. She then asked her what she aspired to or hoped for in the future. Whitney said that she was at a point in her life where she wasn't hoping for things.

That was because she believed her life had moved forward in exciting ways. Her journey of motherhood, which had been depicted in My Big Fat Fabulous Life, was "far from over" and was still moving forward in ways she was excited about.

