“Are you sure?”- My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney’s dad hesitates regarding her idea of pregnancy

Episode 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 was released on August 26, 2025. It saw Whitney trying to mend things between her friends, Tal and Buddy. It also saw her gearing up to leave Greensboro and move to Salem.

In a clip of the show, posted on TLC's official YouTube channel on August 25, 2025, Whitney was seen breaking her pregnancy news to her dad, Glenn.

She revealed to him that she had decided to conceive a child using artificial insemination, a process her dad wasn't immediately enthusiastic about.

"Are you sure? You really wanna have a baby all by yourself with nobody to help you?" Glenn asked.

She explained to him that she was almost 41 and didn't want to regret later in life that she didn't try this sort of thing.

She believed that waiting for a man was futile when it came to getting pregnant, so she was going to adopt the new approach with or without the support of her family.

What Whitney Thore's dad from My Big Fat Fabulous Life said about her decision to use artificial insemination

When Whitney's brother, Hunter, asked her how her London trip was, she said it was "amazing," because it made her come to several realizations in life.

She stated that she got a chance to think about whether she wanted to go ahead with this one thing or "put it to bed" forever.

"I'm going to pursue artificial insemination," she revealed to them.

Her father, Glenn, scoffed as soon as she said that and stated that he hoped she would get pregnant the traditional way.

She explained to him that his way involved a man, and she wasn't going to find a man in time because she was going to be 41.

Glenn's next concern was that she would need someone to raise a child, but she believed that wasn't true.

She reminded him that he had baby Angie, when he couldn't raise her properly because of the circumstances in his life, and joked that she loved her dad's hypocrisy.

"I would like for Whitney to take the more traditional approach. To have a man, get married, and have a child. Even though Whitney keeps throwing it up in my face that I didn't exactly do that myself," Glenn said to My Big Fat Fabulous Life cameras.

Then, when he asked her if she was sure she wanted to raise a kid by herself, she quipped and asked him to live with her. Her brother Hunter suggested that Todd, Whitney's friend, could also help with the baby.

She reiterated to her family members that she was serious about her decision and that she wouldn't be able to move on in life till she saw this through.

Hunter's partner, Karen, supported Whitney's decision, saying that she didn't see why Whitney shouldn't have a child.

She said that way, in 10 years, Whitney would at least have something to look back to. She would find better solace in knowing that she tried, even if it didn't work out.

Whitney agreed because she didn't want to regret it later and think she never found a man. She explained to her brother that there is a catalog of men trying to sell their sperm online.

Whitney came to a My Big Fat Fabulous Life confessional to say that she knew what she wanted for herself, and she was going to do it with or without the support of her family.

She said she was going to take someone's sperm and was going it "make it happen."

