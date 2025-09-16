West Virginia Lottery winning numbers revealed for September 15, 2025 drawing

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: Powerball tickets are displayed in a newsstand in Manhattan as the Powerball Jackpot now reaches $1.8 billion on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​The West Virginia Lottery has come out with the results of its September 15, 2025 drawing. Tickets purchased by players in the state for the latest draws can now be checked to determine if they contain a prize-winning ticket.

Lottery officials announced the winners on Monday evening, further adding that all the winning numbers have been displayed both online and at approved retailers throughout the state.

The announcement helps the ticket holders to check their entries and collect any prizes they would be eligible for.

Winning numbers for September 15 drawing

The September 15 drawing winning numbers were released as part of the state's normal lottery schedule.

Games ranged from the usual in-state drawings to entry into the bigger multistate Powerball and Mega Millions games. In Monday's drawing, the official figures were as follows:

Daily 3: 9-7-1

Daily 4: 9-6-0-3

Cash 25: 7-14-15-17-19-24

Powerball:14-15-32-42-49, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

Mega Millions: from Sept. 12, next draw Sept. 16): 9-15-46-55-57, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

Although no word has been issued as yet regarding large jackpot winners, there are smaller prizes to be won throughout the various games. They are urged to check their tickets thoroughly and verify if they have hit any of the numbers in the draw.

West Virginia Lottery prize rules explained, including deadlines and the role of unclaimed funds in state programs

Smaller prize winners can collect their cash at any licensed retailer in West Virginia, as long as the prize is within the limits of the retailer's cash on hand. Larger prizes, such as those over $600, have to be claimed through the West Virginia Lottery headquarters in Charleston or by mail. Lottery officials also remind the public that all prizes are required to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

When the deadline elapses, unclaimed prize money is deposited back into the state and applied toward funding various public programs sponsored by the lottery.

West Virginia joined the lottery system in 1986 after voters approved the state lottery. Proceeds from lottery sales have contributed to education, senior services, and other state-sponsored programs ever since.

The state also plays multi-state drawings, such as Powerball and Mega Millions, both of which have yielded billion-dollar jackpots in the past few years. West Virginia players have long asserted a range of big and little winnings. Though jackpot prizes are less frequent, mid-range prizes, anywhere from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, are claimed fairly consistently by residents.

The next West Virginia Lottery drawings will be held later this week, keeping the state's regular lottery schedule in effect. Those who didn't win on September 15 will get another shot at winning in future games. Next draw tickets are still on sale at authorized retailers throughout the state.

Players were once again reminded to carefully check their tickets since partial matches will yield smaller prizes. Currently, the September 15, 2025 results give the latest winning numbers for participants to check, as the lottery gains popularity throughout West Virginia.