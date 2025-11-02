The Kardashians' Kourtney and Travis Barker celebrate son Rocky's second birthday, Travis calls him "special soul"

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hulu and Disney+’s The Kardashians, the hit reality TV show, features the affluent lives of the Kardashian and Jenner family members. One of the members of the Kardashian family is Kourtney Kardashian, the 46-year-old eldest daughter of Kris Jenner.

She got married to her partner, Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, and the couple welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023. Kourtney, the owner of Lemme, a brand that sells vitamin and supplement gummies, took to her social media, along with Travis, to celebrate the second birthday of their son on November 1, 2025.

Kourtney and Travis share seven children and parent them jointly. From Kourtney’s previous relationship with Scott Disick, she and Scott have three children: Mason, who is 15 years old, Penelope, who is 13 years old, and Reign, who is 10 years old.

Meanwhile, Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler, and the couple also had three kids: Landon, who is 22 years old, Alabama, who is 19 years old, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoy, who is 26 years old.

Details regarding The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son, Rocky

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had been together for a while, ever since Kourtney’s split with Scott Disick. The couple ended up tying the knot in November 2022.

They welcomed their first child together on November 1, 2023, and did not reveal any details about their baby boy until December of the same year. In December, they posted a joint social media post with a picture of him without his face and captioned it with his name, ‘Rocky’.

Rocky turned two years old on November 1, 2025, and his father, Travis, took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of Rocky from the back and wished him. He wrote,

“Happy Birthday, my Rocky 13 🖤. You’re such a special soul, and you make every day brighter. I love you. No one’s cooler. Guitars, drums, pirates, boom boom pow and Angus Young forever”.

The couple jointly parent and take care of seven kids together, including Rocky, Reign, Mason, and Penelope from Kourtney’s previous relationship with Scott Disick and Alabama, Landon, and Atiana from Travis’s previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Both of them have been cautious regarding their son Rocky’s presence on social media and have made sure that his pictures are not leaked by the paparazzi. Kourtney has also been subjected to a lot of criticism for choosing not to show her son’s face online when she posts pictures with him.

Travis Barker, who is in the limelight due to his profession of being the drummer of the band Blink 182, has referred to Rocky quite a few times when he has been interviewed. He also recently shared how fun it was for him to design toddler-sized sneakers for Rocky.

In the picture that he shared for Rocky’s birthday, he was shown wearing a jersey with the number 13 on it and a backwards cap.

Stay tuned for more updates.

