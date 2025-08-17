Storage Wars star Brandi Passante looks back at the auction item she wishes she had kept

Brandi Passante from Storage Wars (Image via Instagram @brandipassante)

Storage Wars season 16 episode 10 aired on August 16, 2025, and continued to showcase the unpredictable world of storage auctions.

The long-running series follows bidders as they compete for abandoned storage units, hoping to turn the unknown contents into profit.

In this episode, from Canyon Country, a huge estate is sold.

Dave tries to show young bidders aren’t always smart, Dusty makes use of old technology, and Brandi makes sure she gets her spot.

Before this episode aired, a clip posted on Brandi Passante’s Instagram on August 5, 2025, caught fans’ attention. In it, Brandi revealed the one item she regretted selling over her years on Storage Wars.

She explained,

“It was an old camera that I wish I had kept because I decided later that I was gonna collect old cameras.”

Her honesty gave viewers a glimpse of how the stars sometimes look back at their finds differently, especially when sentimental or collectible value comes into play.

Other Storage Wars cast members also shared what they might have held onto from their units. Their answers ranged from valuable pieces of jewelry and artwork to more unusual discoveries.

Storage Wars cast members share regrets about past finds

During the Instagram clip, the Storage Wars cast reflected on memorable items they had sold but wished they had kept.

Brandi focused on her vintage camera, saying it became meaningful only after she started collecting cameras later.

Rene explained that, being in the business, he already owned many things, but admitted he should have kept the Space 1999 model because it came from a series he described as “awesome.”

Mary’s choice was more personal. She said she should have kept the cat ashes she once found, explaining she simply wanted it to have “a place of its own.”

Ivy mentioned that he kept the Harley Trike, adding, “I still have it to this day, just feels good to own it.” Dave recalled selling a painting for $155,000, admitting he should have kept it given its value.

Dusty spoke about a watch he let go, saying it would have been fitting for a “classy guy.” Kenny said that while he usually sold what he found, he once discovered $1,100 in cash and kept it, joking that he even did a “money dance” afterward.

Their reflections showed the variety of items the stars encounter and how different values, monetary, personal, or cultural, shape their decisions.

Funniest reactions and biggest wins from auctions in Storage Wars

Storage Wars cast also answered questions about unusual or memorable experiences during auctions.

Kenny recalled a unit marked with three sixes, saying people joked that “the devil was inside” and urged others to bring holy water and rosary beads.

He added that an excavation with Mary once revealed “some evil sh*t, magical, hocus pocus alakazam,” describing strange items they uncovered.

When asked about their biggest wins, Ivy revealed his most successful find was a storage unit with $600,000 in jewelry.

He explained that he had sold half but kept the other half.

“Once you find them you’ll never feel the same,” he said.

Rene and Casey reflected on their experience as a couple bidding together. Casey said the best part was teamwork, while Rene described it as sharing life’s adventures, whether “dirty or good,” through highs and lows.

The couple also admitted the challenges of bidding together. Rene noted that Casey often thought every locker looked promising, while Casey said Rene sometimes paid more than necessary.

These honest reflections highlighted the teamwork, risks, and occasional disagreements that come with storage auctions, while still underlining why the show has remained popular with fans for so many seasons.

