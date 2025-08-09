Rene and Casey Nezhoda share highs, lows, and bidding surprises from Storage Wars season 16

Casey Nezhoda and Rene Nezhoda from Storage Wars (Image via Getty)

Storage Wars featured Rene and Casey Nezhoda reflecting on their teamwork and auction approach in a video shared by Original Productions on Instagram on August 2, 2025.

The clip was posted the same day episode 8 of the current season aired on A&E. Rene described working with Casey as “like an adventure,” saying they share the good and bad moments together.

The couple discussed both the benefits and challenges of bidding as a team.

Rene pointed out that Casey often sees potential in every storage locker, recalling one purchase where he spent $3,000 because of a single purse.

Casey admitted there are moments when she is unsure if Rene will go through with a bid, only for him to win and surprise her with the final amount.

Now in Storage Wars season 16, which premiered on June 7, 2025, Rene and Casey are once again among the returning cast members, competing alongside other familiar buyers.

Their dynamic combines Rene’s auction experience with Casey’s constant presence, both in bidding and in running their San Diego store, Bargain Hunters Thrift.

Their personal and business partnership continues to play a central role in their on-screen journey.

Teamwork and challenges in shared bidding of Storage Wars

In the Instagram video, Rene said,

“The best part about bidding with Casey is it’s like an adventure. We share our life together, dirty or good, the highs or lows. We do it together.”

Casey agreed that their mutual support has been a constant throughout their time on Storage Wars.

At the same time, working as a couple in the fast-paced environment of storage auctions can present challenges. Rene explained,

“She thinks every locker is great, and if there’s one person that we have to buy it. I just spent $3,000, you’re going to see it on Storage Wars, because there was a purse in there.”

Casey described her perspective on the uncertainty, saying,

“I don’t know if he’s going to get it or not. Sometimes I think he’s going to drop it and then he ends up winning the bid and I’m like, ‘wait, you paid way too much for that storage unit.’”

These moments highlight how their partnership balances strategy and spontaneity. They make decisions in front of the auctioneer under time pressure, with each bid carrying the risk of unexpected results.

Despite differing opinions, they continue to work together, blending Rene’s focus on resale value with Casey’s willingness to take risks.

Season 16 of Storage Wars and their business beyond the show

Season 16 of Storage Wars sees Rene and Casey bidding alongside Dan and Laura Dotson, Brandi Passante, Dave Hester, Kenny Crossley, Ivy Calvin and his sons, Lisa Delarios, and Dusty Riach.

Since joining in season 4, the Nezhodas have been known for their teamwork during bidding sequences.

According to their A&E bio, Rene began working in resale at age 11 and developed expertise in valuing items for auction.

He eventually transitioned full-time into the business at 19, leaving a media job that he felt lacked personal fulfillment.

Casey, while sometimes questioning Rene’s purchases, has consistently supported their operation and appeared on the show beside him.

Outside of filming, they run Bargain Hunters Thrift Store, a 7,000-square-foot shop in San Diego where they sell items from purchased storage units.

The couple has been married for 16 years and share business responsibilities, with occasional appearances by their daughter, Tatiana, adding a family element to their Storage Wars story.

Rene has shared in past interviews that his interest in collectibles, especially casino chips, played a big role in shaping his career path.

Casey has helped expand the store’s reach and keep their operations running smoothly. Their business and television work remain closely connected, making each auction a potential boost to both ventures.

