Lisa Delarios steps up the hustle while Dave Hester takes risks in Storage Wars season 16 episode 9

Brandi Passante from Storage Wars (Image via Getty)

Storage Wars season 16 continued with episode nine, which aired at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, on A&E.

The episode, called Yes We Cam!, took viewers to Long Beach, where the cast competed for storage lockers that could hold valuable items. According to A&E’s synopsis,

“It was a nice, relaxing day in Long Beach, but for Lisa the hustle was real. Ivy and Pops dropped by on their way home from vacation and ended up schooling the other buyers. Dave came out swinging but ended up just playing games.”

The long-running reality show followed buyers bidding on abandoned and repossessed storage units, hoping to find things they could sell for profit.

With only a short look inside before bidding, they had to decide if a locker held treasures or just junk.

Season regulars Brandi Passante, Dave Hester, Kenny Crossley, Ivy Calvin and his sons, Rene and Casey Nezhoda, Lisa Delarios, and Dusty Riach returned to compete, with Dan and Laura Dotson running the auctions.

Each auction gave the buyers a chance for a big win or a big loss, depending on their choices.

Lisa focused on strategy in Long Beach auction in Storage Wars season 16

In this episode of Storage Wars, Lisa Delarios worked with a clear plan. The A&E description said “the hustle was real” for her, and she came ready to find a locker that could make her money.

She looked through each one quickly, thinking about what could be sold and how much it might be worth, while avoiding spending too much.

Ivy Calvin and his father, Pops, surprised everyone by stopping in on their way back from vacation.

Their experience showed right away, as they spotted valuable things others missed. Ivy said it was sometimes about seeing what no one else noticed. Their wins pushed other buyers, including Lisa, to adjust their plans.

Even with the extra competition, Lisa stayed on track. She aimed to buy at least one locker worth the money.

With each bid moving fast, she balanced being careful with making strong offers. Her part of the episode showed that quick thinking and patience often mattered as much as luck in Storage Wars.

Dave started strong but changed his approach midway in Storage Wars

Dave Hester began the day with bold moves. A&E said he “came out swinging,” and he quickly got into bidding wars, pushing prices higher to test the other buyers. At first, it looked like he was set on winning big.

Later, his style changed. The show’s preview said he was “just playing games,” which made it seem like some of his bids were more about affecting others than actually buying the lockers.

This made the other buyers unsure of his real plan. One person said it was hard to know if Dave wanted to win or just distract the room.

His actions brought more tension to the auction, forcing people to think twice before raising their offers.

Dan and Laura Dotson kept the sales moving, even with the changing mood.

By the end, Dave’s results were mixed, showing that in Storage Wars, starting strong didn’t always mean walking away with the best finds. Sometimes the game was about reading people as much as it was about spotting valuable items.

