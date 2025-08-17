Lisa fires back at Dusty’s duct tape remark during Storage Wars locker bid

Lisa from Storage Wars (Image via Instagram @lisadelarios)

Storage Wars season 16, episode 8, titled The INKredible Mr. Calvin, aired on August 2, 2025, on A&E.

The episode followed several auctions where cast members evaluated lockers, set limits, and placed bids. During one sale, Lisa won a locker for $425 after a short round of bidding that included Ivy, Dusty, and Kenny.

Before the auction, Dusty inspected the space and spoke about the taped boxes inside. After Lisa secured the unit, he added a comment about what she might learn from “duct tape boxes.”

Lisa then answered on camera with a direct line. She said,

“There’s nothing wrong with a little duct tape. Dusty should try some… on his mouth.”

The exchange became a key moment of the episode, showing how bidders react not only to what they see in a locker but also to what others say about it.

Alongside this, viewers saw routine steps of the process: a quick look from the doorway, notes about possible resale items, and choices on how far to push a bid.

Dusty calls taped boxes a “red flag” during inspection in Storage Wars

Dusty was the first to look at the 5x10 locker. He noted clothing on hangers, a small table set, and several boxes sealed with duct tape in Storage Wars.

He shared a cautious view that many bidders use when they cannot confirm what is inside sealed containers. While he spoke about the risks, he also pointed out items that could hold value. He said,

“When they duct tape boxes, it’s usually a big red flag. I do see a brand-new toy, and there’s a jewelry box. I’m leaning. This is a 50/50.”

That mix of risk and possible upside shaped how others approached the sale. As the bidding moved, Dusty added a line aimed at Lisa’s decision to go for the locker: “Lisa gets to learn about duct tape boxes. Yay!”

His comments fit a common pattern on the show, short reads of a locker’s contents, public guesses about what might be hidden, and remarks about other bidders’ choices.

The taped boxes were central to his point. They can hide damage or low-value goods, but they can also hold small items worth sorting. That uncertainty often decides how high a bidder will go.

Here, Dusty kept his distance while still weighing the possibility of profit.

Lisa wins the locker and answers Dusty’s remark in Storage Wars

Lisa took her own quick pass at the contents. She pointed to a secretary desk and a mattress and said there were pieces she liked in Storage Wars.

Despite the sealed boxes, she stayed with the auction as the price rose from $50 to $425. After she won, she responded to Dusty’s earlier line with her on-camera quip:

“There’s nothing wrong with a little duct tape. Dusty should try some… on his mouth.”

That reply closed the moment and showed her comfort with her choice. Kenny also shared what he saw as potential, saying,

“Hatboxes often carry jewelry. Got a couple purses down there. Might be name brand. Well, maybe I’ll get lucky.”

With those takes, viewers got three different reads of the same locker: Dusty’s warning about taped boxes, Lisa’s decision to bid anyway, and Kenny’s focus on small containers that could raise the return.

The scene stayed focused on process, scan the items in view, judge the hidden risk, and decide on a ceiling.

Lisa’s win kept the conversation about how bidders handle sealed containers in Storage Wars. Some avoid them; others see them as a chance to sort and find value.

In this case, Lisa backed her own judgment and addressed the commentary after the gavel fell.

