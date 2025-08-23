Storage Wars star Barry Weiss visits Tulare Meat Locker, celebrating local flavor

Storage Wars star Barry Weiss (Image via AETV website)

Storage Wars star Barry Weiss made a visit to Tulare Meat Locker & Sausage Co. on August 18, 2025, drawing attention to the long-running family-owned shop in Tulare, California.

The visit was first shared as posted on their official Instagram page, and was later covered by local news outlets.

Weiss, who became widely recognized on the A&E series and later on Barry’s Treasure, spent time touring the facility, meeting with staff, and learning about its daily operations.

The Tulare Meat Locker has been a part of the community since 1976, specializing in custom butchery. In 2005, it expanded into sausage-making and has since earned multiple state and national awards for its products.

Everything sold at the shop is made in-house, reflecting the business’s focus on maintaining its own production.

Storage Wars star Barry Weiss visits Tulare Meat Locker to explore operations, products, and history

Storage Wars star Barry Weiss’s stop at Tulare Meat Locker was more than a casual drop-in.

According to local coverage and the shop’s own social media, he spent a day exploring the production process and speaking with employees about the shop’s long history.

Weiss, known for his interest in unusual finds on Storage Wars, treated the visit as a learning opportunity.

The family-owned business has been operating since 1976, making it a long-standing fixture in Tulare.

Weiss walked through areas of the facility where meats are prepared and stored, even taking time to examine older equipment.

SoapCentral described how he looked at “antique cold rooms and display cases” while listening to stories from the staff about how the shop had changed over the decades.

Weiss also sampled some of the sausages and other products made at the shop.

Tulare Meat Locker’s expansion into sausage-making in 2005 allowed it to enter competitions and win both state and national awards.

Mendes explained that everything that they sell is in-house made, underlining the company’s focus on its own process rather than outsourcing.

The highlight for the employees came when Weiss engaged with them directly. Owner Danny Mendes said,

Hosting Barry was a "rewarding experience.” Staff shared that the visit gave them a chance to talk about their work with someone interested in the details of their craft.

Barry’s Tulare visit highlights community roots and Storage Wars connection to local traditions

The visit also shined a light on Tulare Meat Locker’s place in the community. Since its founding, the shop has provided custom butchery services to local residents, building a reputation over nearly five decades.

When it added sausage-making in 2005, the shop grew its reach and began receiving recognition for quality and craftsmanship.

This history became part of what Weiss experienced during his tour.

Local news shared that everything sold at the Tulare Meat Locker is produced on-site, from custom cuts of meat to the award-winning sausages.

That approach reflects the business’s model of maintaining full control over the products it offers.

Mendes said their commitment to quality has stayed the same over the years and that the shop’s long run shows their approach works.

The visit drew attention beyond Tulare when Fox26 and ABC30 reported on it, highlighting both Weiss’s presence and the story of the business itself.

For fans of Storage Wars, it was an unexpected crossover moment between television and a community shop. For the Tulare Meat Locker team, it was a chance to share their work with a wider audience.

The shop’s social media post summed up the day with a simple message: “Barry Weiss came by to visit and hang out! Good times!”

That post confirmed the date of the visit on August 18, 2025, and marked the moment as one of connection between a popular TV figure and a long-running local business.

Stay tuned for more updates.