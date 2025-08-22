How can you make Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte at home? Recipe explored as beverage to return for fall menu

How to recreate the cozy classic in your kitchen while you wait for Starbucks’ fall lineup to arrive.

When fall rolls around, there’s one drink people can’t stop talking about - the Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte! It’s been a favorite with customers since 2003 as they line up the moment it hits the menu again. The mix of coffee, milk, real pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg feels like a perfect homely autumn.

Waiting for Starbucks to bring it back every year can feel like forever, it's understandable. That’s why more and more people have been naturally trying to make their own version at home. The good news is you don’t need a fancy setup to get a taste similar to the OG cup. With a few simple ingredients and a little time, you can whip up a pumpkin spice latte in your own kitchen! And if you’re still curious about when the official fall menu will drop, don’t worry we’ve got that covered in this piece as well.

How to make a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte at home

Recreating Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte at home comes down to combining coffee with the right balance of pumpkin purée and spices. While the company has never released its exact recipe, food experts and Starbucks baristas recommend a version that captures the drink’s signature taste.

To make one serving, you’ll need:

2 tablespoons pumpkin purée

1 tablespoon sugar (or to taste)

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)

½ cup strong brewed coffee or 1 shot of espresso

Whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice for topping

Steps:

In a small saucepan, heat the pumpkin purée, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice over medium heat until fragrant.

Add the milk and vanilla extract and whisk until the mixture is hot but not boiling.

Use a frother or whisk to create a light foam.

Pour the pumpkin milk mixture into a mug. Then add the hot coffee or espresso.

Stir gently, top with whipped cream and finish with a dusting of spice.

This homemade pumpkin spice latte allows you to adjust sweetness and spice levels to your preference. Using real pumpkin gives it a rich flavor that mirrors what customers look forward to each fall when ordering from Starbucks.

Starbucks to bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte for fall menu

Every fall, Starbucks fans wait for one big announcement - the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. It’s the drink that kicks off the season for so many people, and thankfully Starbucks has already confirmed it will be back again this year along with a few other cozy fall treats. In the past, the latte has reappeared in late August, and that timing has become something of a tradition.

“The return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte is always a special moment for us and our customers,” the company shared during last year’s launch. And it makes sense for this is easily one of their most requested seasonal drinks, with plenty of people saying it’s the thing that "officially makes it feel like fall".

Alongside the latte, the fall menu usually brings back items like pumpkin cream cold brew and pumpkin loaf. While Starbucks hasn’t given the exact release date yet, history shows it’ll likely land before September begins. Until then, making one at home is the best way to get a head start on the season.