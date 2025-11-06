Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 7 recap: Recruits race to recover a vital intelligence and save a hostage

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 (Image via Fox)

The seventh episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 featured another series of physically demanding challenges that resulted in two medical withdrawals and a critical mission involving hostage recovery.

The episode, which aired on November 6, 2025, began with eight recruits, but by the end, only six remained.

Christie​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pearce Rampone and Mark Estes had to leave the course because of health problems, and the rest of the recruits took on a challenging mission that demanded collaboration and accuracy to get the important intel and save a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌hostage.

Episode 7 highlights of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

Medical withdrawals reduce the group

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the beginning, the episode showed the recruits still undergoing their training in the harsh desert of Morocco.

Christie Pearce Rampone had great difficulties with her breathing after she was coughing all night, and a medic came to check her out.

After the examination, she was identified as having a chest infection and was therefore removed from the tournament for medical reasons.

The officials shared the decision with her, and Christie followed up by saying her farewells before leaving the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌camp.

Soon after, another recruit faced a health issue. Mark Estes reported increasing pain and swelling in his ear.

A medic assessed him and determined that the condition required hospital treatment to prevent potential long-term complications.

Despite his request to continue, Mark was withdrawn from the competition for medical reasons, reducing the number of remaining participants to six.

Emotional reflections and personal conversations

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the medical removals, the rest of the recruits: Gia Giudice, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Brianna LaPaglia, Kody Brown, and Randall Cobb, went on with the training.

During an off time from the workout, Shawn Johnson East and Gia Giudice talked about Shawn's lifetime as an Olympic athlete and the difficulties she faced after her retirement.

The dialogue illuminated the members' personal introspections as they tried to cope with the hard environment and the disappearance of their fellow recruits.

The personnel reminded the team that cooperation would be their greatest strength in facing the coming difficulties.

Kody Brown shared his decision to keep on playing against the mounting pressure, while a few of the recruits talked of their stamina and physical state with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌apprehension.

Hostage rescue and intelligence mission

The next task assigned to the recruits involved a hostage recovery simulation. They were divided into teams of two and instructed to locate a hostage within a smoke-filled courtyard guarded by simulated enemies.

Each team was also tasked with detonating an asset using a coded device before extracting the hostage to safety.

Kody Brown and Shawn Johnson East attempted the challenge first but became disoriented during the mission.

Although they located the hostage, they failed the task by bringing the hostage into the wrong area.

Andrew East and Gia Giudice followed next, but were unable to complete all objectives after saving the hostage.

The final pair, Brianna LaPaglia and Randall Cobb, successfully executed the mission according to the set parameters and passed the task.

Continuing strain and interpersonal tensions

After the mission, the recruits discussed their performances, admitting errors and missed details. The debrief led to a disagreement between Brianna and Kody, reflecting the strain within the remaining group.

Later, the staff held an individual session with Shawn Johnson East, who spoke about her struggles with perfectionism and emotional control. Following the conversation, she was released from the course.

As the episode concluded, the remaining recruits faced an obstacle course challenge, during which Brianna struggled but completed the task.

Kody was later questioned by the staff about his performance and personal background. The episode ended with the group writing farewell letters to their loved ones as they prepared for the next phase of the competition.

