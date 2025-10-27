Sister Wives alum Kody Brown shares advice on chastity to Aurora’s boyfriend during first meeting

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives alum Aurora recently introduced her boyfriend, Brody Utley, to Kody Brown. While Kody was seemingly happy about his daughter and her beau, he surely shared a few words of advice with the young man. As Kody is taking on the role of a protective father, he points out that he was in a different headspace and admitted to being more discriminating now than he was with Mykelti’s husband, Tony.

The TLC star admitted that he was just less discriminating, but now it is a totally different story after he went through three divorces. Kody explained that this difference in opinion came after he and Robyn went through their respective divorces, as Kody says,

“I know what can happen if it goes wrong.”

Sister Wives: Kody shares advice with Aurora’s boyfriend, Brodie Utley

After Aurora makes her big announcement, she introduces Brodie to Kody, the doting father, who advises Brodie about a thing or two about chastity, saying,

“I say to these young men, almost always your job is to protect my daughter, even from yourself. This is the reason that I believe in chastity … don’t take something away from them that doesn’t belong to you.”

“If you love my daughter, then you’ll love her as much as I loved her mother, and I kept my hands off of her till we were married. When you’re just dating, you’re kissing another man’s wife until she’s your wife. And if she doesn’t become your wife, you’re kissing another man’s wife.”

Kody also advises Brodie that the best kind of relationship is one where, if one breaks up, they can “still be friends” because the two did not cross the intimacy line.

Aurora gets candid about Kody’s advice on chastity

Aurora seemingly heard the conversation that happened between Kody and Brodie while she was decorating the family Christmas tree. She said,

“I just think it’s funny because after a while it’s clear that my dad’s talking about chastity, kind of,” Aurora said. “And I can tell that Brodie’s very much thinking about tactics. ‘I know how to use knives. I’m trained in mixed martial arts. She’s good, sir.’”

Kody admitted to having a stronger sense of duty towards Aurora, as he had a change of opinion after parting ways with Meri, Janelle and Christine.

“The problem was in the culture I came from; if at 22 I’m going steady with somebody, it’s because we’re going to get married,” Kody recalled. “Just every experience that I had was like, I knew within a few days, maybe a few weeks of dating that it was good or not. And then later on in my life, 25, 30 years later, I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t a good idea.’”

Robyn recently admitted in a confessional that she and Kody never chose to live monogamously, but it was a decision made for them by Kody’s exes. Robyn further said that it was definitely not something she would have chosen for herself.

Watch Sister Wives on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.