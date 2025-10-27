Physical: Asia: Complete list of cast members explored

Cast members of Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia, which airs its episodes on Netflix, is a reality TV show that is a mixture of the strength of athletes combined with national pride and cultural traditions that dates back ages. The show broadcasts games like combat sports, track and field events, and ball games. In addition to these games, there are various heritage events that take place as well, honoring the decades and centuries old traditions of countries. Mongolian wrestling, Korean ssireum, Turkish oil wrestling, and Muay Thai are a few that athletes take part in.

The new season of Physical: Asia has eight participating countries: Thailand, Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Turkey, Australia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, where they have a six person squad each with one national superstar heading the team. The superstar athletes are Dong-hyun Kim, Yushin Okami, Robert Whittaker, Manny Pacquiao, Superbon, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Recep Kara, and Igedz.

List of cast members of the new season of Physical: Asia

The new season of Physical: Asia, which began premiering on Netflix in October 2025, promises an unforgettable season. The superstar contestants leading each country are as follows.

1) Dong-hyun Kim

He is a UFC participant and the leader of the entire trailblazing Korean team in the new season of the show. Apart from holding onto his nickname title of Stun Gun, he is responsible for leading participants like Amotti, who was the Physical:100 season 2 winner, as well as Olympic gold medalist, Yun Sung-bin.

2) Yushin Okami

The leader of the Japanese team for this year’s season, he is one of the most well known MMA fighters in Asia, holding several honors and titles.

3) Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is heading the Australian team this year with his years of previous knowledge and experience as a former UFC Middleweight champion. For his ferocious and ambitious nature, he also has the nickname of ‘The Reaper’.

4) Manny Pacquiao

Heading the Philippines team for Physical: Asia, Manny, who is better known as a boxing icon, is one of the only eight-division world champions in history.

5) Superbon

Superbon, whose real name is Singha Mawynn, is leading the Thai team and holds the record for being an exceptional Muay Thai athlete and world champion.

6) Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan

Being the leader of the Mongolian team, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is one of the world’s best traditional wrestling stars.

7) Recep Kara

Apart from being the head of the Turkish team, Recep Kara is a four-time world oil wrestling champion.

8) Igedz

Igedz, who is also nicknamed the ‘Executioner’, leads this year’s Indonesian team and is a physique powerhouse.

More about Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia marks the first ever franchise of the show to showcase the real battle for national pride. The show also had well known spin-offs in Italy and the United States of America. Providing a world stage for the athletes, the show also focuses on uniting countries and their contestants to publicly bring attention to their art and expertise.

The producer of Physical: Asia, Jang-Ho-gi, said that this new series focuses on competitions that go above and beyond the tenets of generations and disciplines, with athletes fighting for their nation’s pride and honor. He said,

“By bringing national pride into the equation, the battles will be more intense, more emotional, and more unforgettable than ever”.

Stay tuned for more updates.

