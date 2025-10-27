Smiling Friends season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Smiling Friends © Adult Swim

Smiling Friends season 3 episode 4 was originally set to air on October 26, 2025. However, the episode has been delayed by a week and it will come out on November 2, 2025.

The titular company's employees spread joy in a strange world in Smiling Friends. Pim, Charlie, and their colleagues solve disturbing problems, often with chaotic and unpredictable results. The crew fails to help their clients but their bizarre approach to problem-solving makes the show so entertaining.

Smiling Friends season 3 has 8 episodes as announced to date. There will be 4 more episodes left. The season finale airs November 23, 2025.

Smiling Friends season 3 episode 4: Release timing all across the globe

Adult Swim will air episode 4 on November 2, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET. The episode was delayed a week, with its prior date mentioned as October 26, 2025.



Time Zone Release Date & Day Release Time

Eastern Time (ET) November 2, 2025, Sunday 11:30 pm

Pacific Time (PT) November 2, 2025, Sunday 8:30 pm

Central Time (CT) November 2, 2025, Sunday 10:30 pm

Mountain Time (MT) November 2, 2025, Sunday 9:30 pm

UK Time (GMT) November 3, 2025, Monday 4:30 am

Australia (AEDT) November 3, 2025, Monday 2:30 pm

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 4: Where to watch

Fans can watch Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 4 on several platforms. Adult Swim will air the episode on November 2, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. Cable subscribers can watch it live, or Adult Swim's website streams it for free.

HBO Max (Streaming): The episode will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting November 3, 2025. HBO Max offers several subscription plans:

Basic with Ads: $10.99/month

Standard (Ad-Free): $18.49/month

Premium (Ad-Free + 4K): $22.99/month

For those who prefer live TV, Hulu + Live TV costs $7.99/month plus HBO Max. Sling TV offers live and on-demand Adult Swim streaming for $45/month.

Recap of Smiling Friends season 3 episode 3

A huge face that never stops grinning arrives in the city in the third episode of season 3 of Smiling Friends, causing chaos and confusion. Although the job is unusual, crew members are sent to help. A huge smiling face causes chaos and represents fake happiness and social media silliness. Pig and Charlie, the show's main characters, disagree on how to solve the problem. Pim never gives up, while Charlie is cynical.

As the episode progresses, the team meets more strange and unusual people, making things even stranger. The show makes slapstick jokes and biting comments about modern life as Pim and Charlie try to figure out the smiling face. The episode explores happiness and social norms, asking the characters what it means to smile and if real happiness is possible in a world of fake happiness.

The internet age's fast pace is shown by the episode's crazy, detailed animation. The backgrounds have visual jokes, Easter eggs and references to reward attentive viewers. Many jokes and meta-commentary happen quickly and make the viewers think. Episode 3 maintains the show's dark humor and socially awkward characters' issues.

What to expect from Smiling Friends season 3 episode 4

Smiling Friends season 3 episode 4 features a Halloween special with supernatural chaos and absurd humor. The episode begins with a witch cursing Pim, Charlie and the Smiling Friends crew, causing strange and unsettling events. As the curse spreads, the team faces chaos that threatens their mission of spreading happiness. Pim's optimism and Charlie's cynicism may clash as they try to break the curse and make people smile.

Visually striking animation in a variety of styles will add to the episode's wild energy as always. The supernatural chaos will cause strange transformations and impossible tasks, making the situation absurd.

The episode will be available to watch on Adult Swim on November 2, 2025.