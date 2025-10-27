The Golden Bachelor Season 2 spoilers: Who is the winner? Details explored

The Golden Bachelor season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 alum, Mel Owens, is engaged to Peg Munson, as per Reality Steve. No additional details have been released about the engagement or the final rose ceremony. Peg Munson has always challenged Mel in the best way, as the former athlete admitted that Peg is indeed a special lady and even called her a live wire, during a confessional clip. Mel Owens added that she was a person with whom he bonded well and aligned concerning "energy, electricity, and chemistry."

Peg had earlier told show host Jesse Palmer that she was really nervous because she was "definitely in the feels" for Mel, but she later said in her confessional that she was not sure where she stood with Mel.

As Mel has chosen Peg and Cindy as the final two women, Debbie was sent home. Debbie later admitted in her confessional that she had put herself out "there in a big way, only to have yet another disappointment". Debbie had an emotional breakdown as she admitted that it was "beyond painful."

The Golden Bachelor season 2: Mel Owens and Peg Munson's relationship timeline

Mel Owens and Peg Munson’s romantic journey had a magical start with a one-on-one date at the Orange County Fair. As the two showcased their strong connection, they bonded while playing carnival games and dancing on stage to a live performance from KC and The Sunshine Band.

Mel and Peg's relationship slowly deepened as Owens eventually chose her for a hometown date. Owens met Peg’s family and fellow firefighters in Las Vegas. While there, Peg also told her mother that she would accept a proposal from Mel if he asked.

During Peg and Mel's hometown date, she told Mel that she was not exactly "looking for fireworks, but a fireplace", because Peg believes that the slow burn lasts much longer. Mel weighed in on the conversation and agreed that he wants that too.

Who self-eliminated herself from The Golden Bachelor season 2

Carol left everyone shocked after she pulled herself out of the show, as she believed that Mel Owens was not the guy for her. After spending some time together, Carol decided to share her doubts and concerns with Mel, who seemed to be caught off guard.

“I feel like we haven't had a lot of conversation. I just feel like I’ve got my family at home, and then maybe not getting the one-on-one, I thought, ‘You know what? I don't feel like you have that connection with me.’”

Carol decided to be completely honest with Mel as she declared to the cameras that he is not her guy. Carol further admitted that while Mel was a great catch, he was just not her catch. Carol concluded by saying

“After going on this journey and meeting Mel, I'm hopeful now. I'm hopeful that I'll find love. I really am. It's gonna be okay.”

Watch The Golden Bachelor airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. Stay tuned for more updates.