From Nicole Kidman to pregnant Sofia Richie: 10 celebrities that made us turn our heads at Vogue World 2025 runway

Celebrities Who Caught Attention at Vogue World 2025 Runway (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Vogue​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ World 2025: Hollywood was on fire as it welcomed down the red carpet at Paramount Pictures Studios Lot in Los Angeles. A magnificent crowd of glittering stars from both the worlds of entertainment and fashion attended the event.

The event was lit by the presence of the likes of Nicole Kidman, Halle Bailey, Jennifer Connelly and Rebecca Hall, who celebrated the merging of film and style.

Top 10 celebrities look at Vogue World 2025 runway

Take a look at 10 standout appearances that stole the spotlight at Vogue World 2025 runway.

1. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attended Vogue World 2025 runway with red lipstick and smoky eye makeup. She wore a black Chanel by Matthieu Blazy black.

"Celebrating film and fashion at Vogue World: Hollywood. Thank you to Anna, Baz, Matthieu and the entire Vogue World team!" she wrote on Instagram.

2. Dakota Johnson

dakota johnson and taehyung at the vogue world event. pic.twitter.com/DKl3TFFFHt — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) October 27, 2025

Dakota Johnson wore a pink Valentino gown for the event. The dress had scalloped beaded designs and a see-through neckline.

3. Maude Apatow

maude apatow x vogue world hollywood pic.twitter.com/L5RUybSxMe — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 27, 2025

Maude Apatow wore a dress from Chloé’s collection. The beige dress has layered ruffles and sheer details.

4. Halle Bailey

halle bailey x vogue world: hollywood pic.twitter.com/O0wSLnlxfC — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 27, 2025

Halle Bailey was wearing a one-shoulder mini dress crafted by Lever Couture. Her unique dress captures more attention.

5. Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly wearing Louis Vuitton SS26 at Vogue World: Hollywood pic.twitter.com/X7PMbi1prU — hionfashion (@hionfashion) October 27, 2025

Jennifer Connelly was seen wearing a green and pink Louis Vuitton dress. She perfectly matched the look with black ankle boots and also carried a clutch.

6. Rebecca Hall

📷 Rebecca Hall na Vogue World Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/oxZh21jdqc — Séries TV Show BR (@SeriesTWBZ) October 27, 2025

Rebecca Hall's black gown by Brandon Maxwell was a highlight of the event. The dress had a V-neckline and her open hair looked perfect for the look. Halls also wore black boots.

7. Mandy Moore

mandy moore in rodarte at vogue world: hollywood 2025 ☆ pic.twitter.com/eVvOr4lzg3 — ☆ (@fashixngirly) October 27, 2025

Mandy Moore's shining dress quickly caught people's eyes as she was wearing a sea gown crafted by Rodarte. The red dress had thin straps and a high slit up the leg. She also wore red heels.

8. Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge who is expecting a baby candidly stole the hearts of fans by wearing a dark blue coat made by Tommy Hilfiger. She flaunted her baby bump. She was seen wearing black heels as well.

9. Zhu Yilong

Zhu YiLong featured on best dressed stars from Vogue World 2025: Hollywood. #朱一龙 pic.twitter.com/SJ55OJDu5i — Only Zhu YiLong (@OnlyZhuYiLong) October 27, 2025

Zhu Yilong was wearing a grey suit over a light blue shirt. The outfit looked unique, inspired by old classics.

10. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attending Vogue World (2025) pic.twitter.com/vTmw72qhTP — linda (@itgirlbackup) October 27, 2025

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was wearing a golden dress and she absolutely looked like a princess. The dress had embroidery and a matching veil. She was also wearing pointed heels and simple jewelry.

These are celebrities who stood out at Vogue World 2025 runway. The glam and style inspired the fans.