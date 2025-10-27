“ He asked me to be his girlfriend": Sister Wives alum Aurora shares relationship update with Robyn and Kody

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives alum Aurora shared an update with Robyn and Kody Brown as she revealed that her longtime boyfriend Brodie has officially asked her to be his girlfriend. Kody Brown was quite happy about the update as he said that Brodie really seems like a good guy, and asked Aurora whether he treats her nicely or not.

Kody seemingly is taking on the role of a protective father as he talks about him and Robyn going through their respective divorces, as Kody says, “I know what can happen if it goes wrong.” When asked about the seriousness of the relationship, Aurora quickly revealed, saying,

"He asked me to be his girlfriend."

Sister Wives: Kody Brown meets Aurora’s boyfriend, Brodie Utley

As Aurora introduces Brodie to Kody, he advises Brodie about a thing or two about chastity, saying how the best kind of relationship is one where if you break up, you can 'still be friends' because the two have not crossed the intimacy line.

“I say to these young men, almost always your job is to protect my daughter, even from yourself. This is the reason that I believe in chastity … don’t take something away from them that doesn’t belong to you.”“If you love my daughter, then you’ll love her as much as I loved her mother, and I kept my hands off of her till we were married."

Kody Brown also shared his thoughts on a budding relationship as he said,

“When you’re just dating, you’re kissing another man’s wife until she’s your wife. And if she doesn’t become your wife, you’re kissing another man’s wife. Just every experience that I had was like, I knew within a few days, maybe a few weeks of dating that it was good or not. And then later on in my life, 25, 30 years later, I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t a good idea."

While Kody Brown seemingly has a strained relationship with some of his other children, the TLC star has admitted that he would really love to have a better relationship with not only the children he shares with his former exes, but with his former spouses as well.

Robyn Brown gets candid about Aurora’s announcement

With Aurora making her big announcement, Robyn and Kody were happy for her, while Robyn also opened up about it in a confessional video clip, saying,

“Aurora is 22, she has dated some in the past, little bit of a relationship in high school but she never really had a super serious relationship” She has found her Christian faith and she is happy in it."

In a preview clip, Robyn was seemingly admitting that being the only wife is great in some ways, but there are also ways that it’s not great.

The TLC star further stated that this was not the life that she expected and not the life that she planned for herself.

“While I love Kody, I did not ever intend or expect or want to have him to myself. I always wanted to live plural marriage. I wanted to live my religion.”

Watch Sister Wives airing on Sundays at 10 pm exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.