"These people are freaking weird": Sister Wives fans react to Aurora opening up about her boyfriend to Robyn and Kody

Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives season 20 aired a new episode on October 26, 2025, titled Kissing Another Man’s Wife.

The segment saw Robyn and Kody’s daughter, Aurora, reveal to her parents that the person she had been “dating for a while,” Brodie, had asked her to be his girlfriend, and that she had said “yes.”

The 23-year-old daughter assured them that Brodie’s feelings for her were genuine.

However, Robyn wondered if the two of them had taken their time getting to know one another, to which Aurora answered in the affirmative.

She added that they were still figuring things out to see if they were a good match for the long run as well.

“That’s exciting. Congratulations, you got a boyfriend,” Kody said while hugging his daughter.

However, Robyn remained on the fence, worried since Brodie was not from their “culture.”

Both Robyn and Kody were protective of their daughter and wished things worked out well between the two of them.

Later in the episode, Kody met with Brodie and taught him the importance of chastity.

Sister Wives fans flocked to X to share their thoughts on the entire situation.

While many wondered why Kody and Robyn kept Aurora in a bubble, when she was an adult, others criticized Kody for caring for only one of his daughters and not the others.

“What are we in the 18th century? Mom congratulates her daughter on getting a boyfriend at 22 and hugs her. These people are freaking weird!” a netizen commented.

Many Sister Wives fans criticized Kody for showing an interest in the love life of only one of his daughters.

“Kody ur more discriminating bc u don't care about ur own kids as much as Robin's which is like i said WEIRD AF,” a fan wrote.

“So, Kody just say he has to protect his daughter? What about his 10 bio daughters that he hasn’t spoken to in years? Don’t have to protect them ramen noodle head?” another one commented.

“Kody is trying to protect Aurora from her boyfriend and telling the boyfriend how he’s to behave with his daughter. Meanwhile, he has no idea where Ysabel, Savanah, or Truly are,” an X user reacted.

Other Sister Wives fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I feel so bad for Aurora bc she’s about 25 and she’s acting like a 7th grader talking abt guy asking her to be his girlfriend. Robyn (who gave her “purity” away at 18) has a lot to answer for not letting her daughters enjoy their youth!” a person wrote.

“These TLC parents all looooovvvveeee to infantilize their kids… It’s very strange. Let your kids grow up, stop forcing them to be dependent on you and teach them how to be self sufficient adults. Pop the damn bubble!” another netizen commented.

“This whole interaction with Kody, Robyn and Aurora makes me f**king sick. She’s 22, no one cares,” a fan posted.

Sister Wives star Kody meets Aurora’s boyfriend and gives him a lesson on chastity

After meeting with Brodie, Kody opened up to the cameras, saying it was important that Brodie protect Aurora not only from outsiders but also from himself.

According to him, while dating, a man kissed “another man’s wife” until the woman became his wife.

“And if she doesn’t become your wife, you’re kissing another man’s wife,” Kody added.

The father of 18 further added that it was the reason why he believed in chastity. He hoped men, while dating, would not take away something that did not belong to them in the first place.

He then turned his attention to Brodie, calling him out for his ability to watch over Aurora.

“If you love my daughter, then you’ll love her as much as I loved her mother, and I kept my hand off of her till we were married.”

Brodie assured Kody that he did not need to worry since he was trained in mixed martial arts and knew “how to use knives.”

Kody, however, continued harping on the intimacy line, advising Brodie not to cross it before marriage, so they were able to salvage their friendship at least in case they broke up.

Stay tuned for more updates.