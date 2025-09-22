Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, September 20, 2025 drawing announced

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: Powerball tickets are displayed in a newsstand in Manhattan as the Powerball Jackpot now reaches $1.8 billion on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​The official Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, September 20, 2025, have been released. Players across the United States who purchased tickets for the latest drawing can now check their numbers to see if they matched a prize.

Winning numbers for September 20, 2025

As stated by Powerball officers, Saturday's winning figures were:





White balls: 15, 29, 64, 66, 67

Red Powerball: 4

Power Play multiplier: 2

The drawing happened at 10: 59 p.m. ET, as planned. Through Sunday morning, no word has been issued on whether a winning jackpot ticket was vended.

Jackpot information and rollover The Saturday night drawing jackpot had grown to an estimated $85 million following rollovers earlier. However, the prize will roll over, If no ticket matches all six figures.

This would increase the jackpot for the coming delineation on September 22. Winners of some but not all figures can still be winners of secondary prizes.

These include $4 for matching only the Powerball, over to $1 million for matching all five of the white balls but not the Powerball. With Power Play, secondary prizes in some cases can be multiplied as much as five times, depending on the Power Play quantum drawn.

Claiming prizes

Lottery officials also advise players to carefully examine all tickets because even partial matches are eligible to win cash prizes. In most states, prizes of smaller denomination can be redeemed in person at authorized outlets.

Prizes of larger denomination usually need winners to go to a state lottery office or mail in their claims. Winners typically have between 90 and 180 days to collect their prizes, depending on state regulations.

When prizes are not claimed within the stated time, the funds revert to the state to fund numerous public programs supported by lottery proceeds.

About Powerball

Powerball is available in 45 countries and, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The draws are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday gloamings. The ticket costs is $2 with an option for $1 Power Play which can increase the non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball is known for having some of the largest ever jacks in US lottery history. The largest ever Powerball reached an astonishing $2.04 billion in November of 2022.

The following Powerball delineation will be on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 1059 p.m. ET. However, the prize will increase again, giving players another chance to win, If there's no jackpot winner from Saturday's draw. Those who bought tickets for the September 20 draw are advised to guard them and check their figures against the published results.

In the meantime, the September 20 draw provides yet another brace of results to Powerball's continual history, with people's focus now shifting to whether the jackpot winner will be bared or if the prize plutocrat will just keep rolling over into coming week.