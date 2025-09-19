Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Lexington confirmed by officials

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: Powerball tickets are displayed in a newsstand in Manhattan as the Powerball Jackpot now reaches $1.8 billion on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Lexington, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The prize comes from the most recent Powerball drawing held earlier this week.

The South Carolina Education Lottery confirmed the news in a statement Thursday (September 18), saying the ticket matched four of the white ball numbers plus the red Powerball. That combination secures a $50,000 payout, one of the secondary prizes offered in the game.

Where the ticket was sold

Officials said the winning ticket was sold at a retailer in Lexington, though they did not immediately release the name of the store. Under state policy, stores that sell winning tickets receive a bonus commission, while the player receives the prize once the ticket is claimed.

As of Thursday, the winner has not yet come forward. Lottery officials encourage anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket in the area to check their numbers carefully.

Claiming the prize

In South Carolina, prizes of $500 or less can be claimed directly at lottery retailers. For amounts above $500, players must visit the South Carolina Education Lottery claims center or submit the ticket by mail. Large prizes such as this $50,000 win require in-person verification.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. If a prize is not claimed within that time, the funds are returned to support state education programs, which benefit from lottery revenue.

Details of the winning draw

The numbers for the latest Powerball drawing were 14, 15, 32, 42, and 49, with the Powerball 1 and Power Play multiplier 2. No one hit all six to take the jackpot, but some players from all over the country did win smaller amounts, such as the $50,000 Lexington ticket. The jackpot itself has continued to grow after the rollover. Powerball jackpots tend to rise to the hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars when no one wins the top prize.

Powerball in South Carolina

South Carolina entered the multistate Powerball game in 2002, providing residents with access to one of the largest games in the nation. The state has been responsible for several major winners throughout the years, including both jackpot and secondary prize winners.

Ticket sale proceeds in South Carolina go towards educational programs, scholarships, and other state-funded programs. Officials tend to point out that even when players lose, the money goes into public programs.

Powerball draw is on Saturday, and the current jackpot has been rolled over from the last draw. South Carolina gamblers and others all over the nation will get another opportunity to coincide with the winning numbers.

For the time being, officials are waiting for the Lexington winner to come forward and claim the $50,000 prize. Until then, the ticket is still unclaimed and lottery officials are cautioning players to double-check their numbers.

