Powerball jackpot grows to $50 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing after midweek rollover

Powerball tickets on a convenience store shelf to enter for an estimated $1.3 billion jackpot, seen on Monday, January 11, 2016. The jackpot has rolled over 18 times with no winner with the next drawing Wednesday. (�� Richard B. Levine) (Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot has risen again, this time to $50 million for Saturday night's drawing. The rise follows no one winning a ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing.

Although the jackpot is still short of the hundreds of millions or even the billions, it has already attracted the interest of players nationwide who are anticipating their chances this weekend. Rollovers in the lottery, such as this one, are what bring back the players. When no one wins the top prize, the jackpot rolls over, increasing in value with every drawing.

Even at $50 million, the payout is big enough to make a life-changing difference. For others, the entertainment is in purchasing a ticket, scanning the numbers, and dreaming of what might occur if fortune smiles in their direction.

Wednesday’s results and what’s next for players

The winning numbers on Wednesday, September 10, were 2, 24, 45, 53, 64. Although a number of tickets in various states collected smaller amounts by matching some of the numbers, none matched all of them.

That left the jackpot carried over, leading to Saturday's drawing at $50 million. Powerball officials advise players to keep in mind that prizes are not only the jackpot. Matching fewer numbers can win players several dollars up to thousands and sometimes even a million.

Some players also opt for the Power Play, which can increase non-jackpot winnings. That is why officials remind everyone to check tickets thoroughly and not discard them once they see the jackpot winning.

Conversations about the lottery often include friends pooling tickets, coworkers discussing possible outcomes, and families considering how winnings could be used.

The possibility of winning the jackpot is still small, but the collective talk and smaller victories along the way keep the game interesting. The Powerball has been one of America's most widely played lottery games for years, and it owes that to its ginormous jackpots and constant rollovers.

Although billion-dollar headlines make the most noise, lesser prizes like this $50 million drawing are still considerable. They can secure a person's future, settle debts, or simply allow winners to have a fresh sense of security.

The Saturday draw is likely to generate another batch of tickets as players converge at outlets all over the nation. While some will purchase tickets with selected numbers, others will simply leave it to quick picks.

Regardless, every ticket has an equal chance. As the weekend nears, the anticipation is growing once again. Whether the jackpot is hit on Saturday or carries over to become even bigger, the draw will be closely watched by gamers around the nation.

The Powerball currently sits at $50 million, waiting for the digits that can make a difference in someone's life.