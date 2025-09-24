Powerball jackpot and winning numbers revealed for Wednesday’s drawing with details on how to play

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: Powerball tickets are displayed in a newsstand in Manhattan as the Powerball Jackpot now reaches $1.8 billion on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Powerball lottery released the official winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing, giving players across the country another chance to check their tickets. The drawing continues the game’s long tradition of offering major prizes while also reminding players of the rules and methods of play.

Winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, were 7 – 19 – 26 – 41 – 55 and Powerball 14, with a Power Play multiplier of 2. Lottery officers verified the results shortly after the 10:59 p.m. ET drawing.

As of Thursday morning, there was no advertisement of a jackpot winner. However, the jackpot will continue to roll over and grow for the coming drawing, if no one is coming forward.​

​Current jackpot details

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s game was estimated at $65 million, with a cash value of about $31.7 million if taken as a lump-sum option. If no jackpot winner is confirmed, the total will increase and be available for Saturday’s drawing.

Secondary prizes remain available to players who matched fewer numbers. These range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls without the red Powerball. With the Power Play multiplier, some of these non-jackpot prizes can be doubled or multiplied further, depending on the draw.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets costs $2 per play. Players elect five figures from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Tickets can also be generated with a Quick Pick, which allows a computer to choose arbitrary figures.

A new $1 can be added to spark the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or occasionally 10, depending on the draw. Powerball drawings are held three times each week — on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Claiming prizes

Prizes must be claimed within the time limits set by each state lottery, generally between 90 and 180 days after the delineation date.

Lower prizes can frequently be collected directly from authorized retailers, while larger quantities bear claims through lottery services or by correspondence.

Unclaimed winnings are generally returned to state finances to support public programs similar as education, structure, or community systems.

Powerball is played across 45 countries, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is one of the best-known lottery games in the world, constantly producing jacks that hit hundreds of millions or indeed billions.

The biggest Powerball jackpot ever was $2.04 billion, awarded in California in November 2022. With every drawing, the game still continues to offer players both fun and the chance for veritably large winnings. The coming Powerball drawing as of this moment is listed for Saturday, September 27, 2025.