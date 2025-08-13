Love Is Blind: UK season 2 episode 1 recap: Patrick follows his spleen while Kieran lands in a love triangle

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Season 2 of Love Is Blind: UK premiered on August 13, 2025, with its first four episodes. Hopeful singles from diverse backgrounds entered the pods to find love sight unseen.

In episode 1, titled Eat, Sleep, Date, Repeat, the participants engaged in deep conversations about their childhoods, beliefs, past relationships, and more.

Patrick, 33, a deeply spiritual individual, opened up about following his spleen during his dates, leaving many ladies intrigued, and some confused.

Elsewhere, 28-year-old Kieran, a gaming entrepreneur from London, found himself in a vulnerable spot, caught in a love triangle with two potential matches. While he tried to gauge his feelings, tensions escalated among the ladies.

Billy bonds with Ashleigh, while Kieran navigates two connections in episode 1 of Love Is Blind: UK

Cabin crew manager, Ashleigh, 30, who had been single for over four years, struggled to sustain her relationships because of her busy work life.

She eventually interacted with a 35-year-old Irish army trainer named Billy.

The twosome connected instantly, with Billy revealing that he had been married once and that his marriage ended after he fell out of love.

Then came Sophie, a 28-year-old senior commercial manager, who feared "not being enough" for her partner, which was why she hesitated to be vulnerable to others.

She sparked a connection with Kieran, who had been in a seven-year relationship before joining Love Is Blind: UK.

After he opened up about his past relationship, Sophie chimed in, saying she "outgrew" her ex-partner of five years. They then discussed children and what they hoped their futures to look like.

The male cast member then went on a date with professional dancer Megan. The duo also spoke about long-term family goals, with Megan expressing an interest in adopting children.

Although surprised, Kieran appreciated her thought.

"We had a little spark. That instant click was there," Megan said.

While tensions escalate in Kieran's love triangle, Love Is Blind: UK star Patrick talks about spleen

At the female living quarters, Sophie overheard Megan gushing about her connection with Kieran. While speaking to the Love Is Blind: UK cameras, Sophie stated that she disliked sharing anything.

Elsewhere, Patrick chatted with his dates, telling them about his relationship with his spleen, which he believed was more potent than the gut.

He wanted to meet someone who would complement his spiritual lifestyle, and he found that spark with singer Aanu.

Meanwhile, Sarover entered the pods to find her ideal match. Being an Indian girl, she had always dated men within her community and wanted to explore beyond that.

Consequently, the Love Is Blind: UK star joined the experiment. She immediately bonded with gym owner Kal, convinced they shared similar outlooks on life, marriage, and other things.

Billy and Ashleigh met again, with Billy stating he had a sheet music tattoo on his arm and wanted to add his future wife's name underneath it.

The twosome not only came from a military background but also shared an interest in lassoing.

Elsewhere, Kieran navigated his connections with Sophie and Megan. As he discussed intimacy with Megan, he felt a "lot of s*xual tension through the wall." At the same time, he felt attracted to Sophie.

On a separate date, he questioned Sophie about intimacy, but she refused to open up, vaguely assuring him that his expectations would be met.

"One of my biggest fears is falling in love, letting someone see every element of you and ultimately deciding that that's not enough," she explained.

Suspicions creep in and emotions overpower others in Love Is Blind: UK episode 1

Later in the episode, Kal opened up to Sarover about his older brother's injury while serving in the military and his other brother's journey to sobriety.

Sarover was pleased to see the Love Is Blind: UK star express his vulnerabilities, as she felt drawn toward him.

Elsewhere, Billy got emotional speaking about his father's health struggles.

Ashleigh consoled him and shared the story of her parents' divorce, stating that she had to take on the "leader role" for her mother and sisters at the age of 16.

Consequently, she sought a partner who would look after her.

Billy expressed that although he bonded with Ashleigh, he felt apprehensive about her profession, worried she would be away for long periods.

Elsewhere, Patrick strengthened his connection with Aanu, the daughter of a Nigerian immigrant mother, convinced he could see a future with her.

Later in the Love Is Blind: UK episode, Sarover opened up to Kal about her parents' divorce. Kal chimed in, saying he had a similar upbringing, as his parents also divorced when he was 18.

However, since Kal was half-Pakistani and Sarover Indian, the twosome knew they could face resistance later on, based on the geopolitical divide between the two countries.

