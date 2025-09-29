Task Season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Did Robbie and Cliff fall into the Task Force’s trap

Task Season 1 episode 4, ‘’All Roads’’ picked up its plot after Ray got into police custody as he attempted to double-cross Cliff and Robbie by trying to steal the fentanyl from Cliff’s apartment. Tom and his force got a tip about Cliff, and they were there to catch him. Instead, they encountered Ray and his wife, who were supposed to help them move the d*ugs.

With zero knowledge of Ray being in the police custody, Robbie and Cliff were about to fall into a trap set up by the task force. They texted Cliff from Ray’s phone to meet him at Bailey Park at 11 p.m. On the other hand, whoever the mole is from Tom’s team has informed the Dark Hearts about the plan that has been set up to catch the d*ug house robbers.

Rather than the Task Force’s trap, Cliff and Robbie fall into the Dark Hearts’ snare. As soon as Cliff texts Ray that he’s at the park, they seize him before the authorities can intervene. Well, who informed them, and how Jayson got hold of Ray’s phone, is a whole other question.

The sad part is that Cliff dies towards the end of the episode. Jayson, Perry, and their gang ask Cliff about who was the one who was giving them the tips about the d*ug houses. Rather than telling the truth, he chose to save his bud, Robbie, and the informant Eryn. Jayson brutally tortures Cliff to find out who the mole in Dark Hearts is. Cliff doesn’t reveal anything, so Jayson asphyxiates him and kills him.

The Task force failed to catch Robbie and Cliff

Episode 4 begins with Tom being concerned about who could be the informant from his team. He has been asked to suspect everyone: State Trooper Elizabeth Stover, Sergeant Detective Aleah Clinton, and CD Anthony Grasso. He heads towards the task force team, instructing them on how to trap the d*ug robbers at Bailey Park by shutting down the access points and covering the whole park area.

Meanwhile, Vincent visits Perry and informs him that the Mother Club has decided to get Jayson out of the gang. Perry tells him that he has been sniffing around, as he got an update that the ballistics report confirmed that the gun which was used to kill Warren Clark and the other two Dark Hearts members at the time of robbery belongs to one of them. This proves that someone from his gang is helping the crew that has been attacking the drug houses.

Since Tom is suspecting everyone from his team, he tells Kathlen McGinty about the same, but she believes that it's not possible that there’s a leak inside and asks to stick with the plan.

Tom’s team, whose force is set up for the fake drug exchange, gets a false alarm. They were waiting for both Robbie and Cliff to arrive together, but Cliff stole a car and went alone with the drugs, while Robbie watched from a distance.

The task force got a sight of the car and rushed to get Cliff, but things went wrong for the task force when a car with civilians entered the area, who were looking for their dog. They assumed the civilian’s car to be Cliff’s and failed to catch him.

Cliff, who was waiting for Ray to come, got kidnapped by the Dark Hearts and immediately informed Robbie on the call to step back. Robbie couldn’t help Cliff and ran out; meanwhile, Cliff was taken by them to their hideout, where they tortured him to death.

Perry gets to learn about Jayson and Billy’s fight

Perry understood that the trash collectors who were robbing those d*ug houses had some sort of personal issues with Jayson. Perry starts to link everything from the beginning. Shane reveals to him that Jayson has lied to him about Billy’s (Robbie’s brother) death.

‘’A lot of members were not happy about Billy going down. Billy was running around with Eryn,’’ he said.

Jayson found out about Eryn and Billy and got insane with rage.

‘’He hit so hard, so long, his head opened up.’’

After digging up his body, Jayson came to Perry and lied to him that he killed Billy because he was skimming money.

Perry suspects Eryn of being an informant who gives tips to the crew that rob the drug houses. He asks,

‘’The crew that’s been robbing us. You got nothing to do with that?’’

She replied,

‘’You’re crazy, Per. I had nothing to do with this.’’

He lets her go this time, but if it gets confirmed that she’s the mole from Dark Hearts, Eryn could be in serious danger.

Tom got a lead about Sameul Nance

With a plan to move the drugs and get the money, Robbie was looking for a way out of the town, too. He went to meet one of Billy’s friends, Bartosz. He was the one who could help him and Cliff get out of the town and cross the border. He was willing to set things up in Canada for his family once they got the money by moving the d*ugs.

He went to the truck depot with Cliff and Sam, as the kids went to school and Meave went to work, having no one to look for Sam at home. He took his fish back with him that he got while fishing at the lake.

To set the fish free, he steps out of the car and goes to the nearby river. Meanwhile, a man spots him and suspects him to be the kid the FBI has been looking for. Just before he could make a call, Robbie hit him and took Sam back with him.

Although he clicks a blurry picture of Sam and Robbie to inform the authorities, Robbie throws his phone. The passerby’s phone that Robbie threw into the forest has been found by the local officer, which showed a clear picture of Sam and a partial picture of Robbie.

So, Robbie now has to look out for moving the drugs all by himself, as Cliff is no more. On the other hand, the authorities get an update that Sam and Robbie were spotted at the truck depot, which could reveal their plan to escape to Canada by crossing the border through a truck.

On the other hand, Perry finds a photo of Maeve and Billy and notices the gun in Billy’s holster, the same gun Tom said was used in the Reading shootout and at the drug house.

Now Perry realizes that Billy’s family is after them for killing him. It’s unclear if Perry knows Billy has a brother, but he does see Maeve. This means he might go after her instead of Robbie, making the situation even more complicated.