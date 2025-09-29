"He’s the Character Everyone Wants to Play": James Gunn gives away nothing about Batman in The Brave and the Bold

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: James Gunn attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Peacemaker’s creator and Co-CEO of DCU Studios, James Gunn, has shared an interesting update about the upcoming project, Batman: The Brave and the Bold. While the script is still in progress, James Gunn shared that many ‘A-list’ actors have expressed their willingness to take up the role of the Caped Crusader in his film.

In an interview with IGN, James said,

‘’I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman. He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth.”

James Gunn’s Batman plot will potentially revolve around Batman and his 10-year-old son, Damian Wayne. The interviewer asked whether the actor who will eventually play Batman will be shown in his mid-to-late 30s (a fatherly figure) since he is teaming up with his 10-year-old son. To which Gunn replied,

“No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it.’’

Gunn didn’t give a clear answer, though. However, according to Variety, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is expected to take up the directing duties of Batman: The Brave and the Bold. The movie is based on Grant Morrison’s comics, where Bruce Wayne teams up with his son Damian, who becomes Robin.

The book on which the film will be based suggests Damian to be present in the movie; however, Gunn’s response has created doubt whether he will appear or not, since he confirmed in his statement that ‘’some things have changed.’’

Back in 2023, Gunn jokingly called Damian Wayne “a little son of a b*tch” and said he’s “my favorite Robin” when James Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran announced the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Know what Batman as a character means to James Gunn

Although the Batman: The Brave and the Bold script is being kept secret, Gunn confirmed in June to Rolling Stone that his Batman will differ from Matt Reeves’ version.

He said,

‘’Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is. But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as [The Batman director] Matt [Reeves]’s Batman.’’

“But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality.”

James Gunn has a packed lineup of new projects, including a Superman sequel, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, starring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult as Superman and Lex Luthor, a Waller series starring Viola Davis, the spinoff show Lanterns, and a Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock.

Keeping aside James Gunn’s Batman, Matt Reeves' Batman sequel has confirmed its release window and is expected to be in theatres on October 1, 2027, with Robert Pattinson confirmed to reprise his role.