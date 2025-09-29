Mr Beast’s MRBEAST LAB release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

MRBEAST LAB is set to launch on Sunday, October 26, 2025. on YouTube as MrBeast’s first long-form animated series, building on earlier shorts and the Moose Toys line. The show places Jimmy and his crew inside a 100-level underground lab, creating hybrid beasts to fight a shadow force called the Shroud. It is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios with Sam J. Levine as showrunner, and it will stream globally on the Beast Animations channel, which was renamed from MrBeast 3 ahead of launch. As per Animation Magazine report dated February 10, 2025, the CEO of MrBeast Industries, Jeffrey Housenbold, said,

“This is the perfect moment to take the MrBeast Lab world to the next level with animation. It’s an exciting new way for fans to dive deeper into the adventure and experience the world like never before.”

Trailer copy confirms the October window, while the exact premiere date is confirmed by the official Instagram page, and the episode count is still to be announced.

Release date of MRBEAST LAB

As of today, September 29, 2025 IST, the official info is “October 2025.” That language appears on the Beast Animations trailer and in trade coverage. No channel post or credible trade has published a specific drop time. But the official Instagram post on @mrbeastlab is floating the release date on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

MRBEAST LAB: Cast and Characters

1) Jimmy Donaldson as Himself: Leads the lab team and fronts hybrid-beast missions across levels.

2) Shroud: Antagonist presence is tied to a shadow realm that threatens the surface

3) Lab AI or systems voice: Guides experiments and operations in the facility. Credit not yet listed.

Core crew avatars are expected to appear in marketing. Voice credits will be updated when listed by the channel or in end cards.

Where to watch MRBEAST LAB and platform prices

MRBEAST LAB streams free worldwide on YouTube via the Beast Animations channel. Viewers can watch with ads or use YouTube Premium for ad-free playback and background play.

YouTube Premium's current US rates list the individual plan at 13.99 dollars per month, the family plan at 22.99 dollars per month for up to five members, and the student plan at 7.99 dollars per month. In India, Google raised Premium pricing in 2024. Recent coverage lists the individual plan at 149 rupees per month, the prepaid individual plan at 159 rupees per month, the family plan at 299 rupees per month, and the student plan at 89 rupees per month. Availability can vary by region and may change before the series launch.

Trailer and production details for MRBEAST LAB and what to expect

Before MRBEAST LAB, the team rolled out animated shorts in 2025 with Moose Toys and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. These shorts introduced the lab setting, the hybrid beasts, and the Shroud as an ongoing threat. The long-form series follows that setup and expands it into multi-episode arcs.

Production credits list Stoopid Buddy Stoodios as producer and Sam J. Levine as showrunner, drawing on prior work that includes Robot Chicken and Penn Zero. The C21Media announcement confirms that Beast Animations is the destination and that MrBeast stars as himself in a mission to build a team of super-strong monsters to defend Earth.

The trailer synopsis suggests a vertical quest through a 100-story facility. Each level poses an experiment or creature challenge. The story leans on rescue stakes when the team is separated and must regain control of the lab while containing incursions by the Shroud. Expect serialized escalation, more creature variants tied to the toy line, and YouTube-first pacing geared to weekly viewing.

To frame the intent behind the project, Animation Magazine quoted Moose Toys leadership on the expansion. As per Animation Magazine report dated February 10, 2025, CEO of Moose Toys, Paul Solomon, stated,

“We’re doubling down on our investment in MrBeast Lab, which has already been our most successful new launch ever,...The dynamic, action-packed shorts will bring a whole new dimension to MrBeast Lab, extending the brand out of the toy aisle and creating a fresh way for kids to engage with the characters. With the experience, genius and irreverent storytelling that Stoopid Buddy Stoodios brings to the party, we have found the ideal partner to bring this to life.”

The same report outlines the creative leads and confirms a fall rollout for the shorts that seeded the current series plan.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​