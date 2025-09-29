Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in September 2025

Tyler Joseph Andrews, Matthew Ashford and Miles Anderson on Days of Our Lives

Conflicts are looming large on Days of Our Lives as families are ready to go on a warpath and villains plan strategies to destroy lives. To add to the confusion, September 2025 saw a blackout hit the town of Salem as sinister plots were devised. A prodigal son returned with a new face as a new actor stepped into Theo’s role, while some actors made quick appearances on the soap.

The month of September 2025 on Days of Our Lives saw Sophia’s character take a more evil turn in her desperation to keep Tate away from the baby and her ploy to take revenge on Holly and Johnny. At the same time, Tony openly declared war on Titan. After finalizing the co-CEO deal, the Kiriakis brothers came together and pulled in Alex and Brady to fight for their merger.

Meanwhile, Kristen was sentenced to six years in prison, leading to Rachel’s disturbed behavior. While the latter’s family members looked out for her, Chad tasked his son with reporting any odd behavior in Rachel. Elsewhere on the long-running Peacock soap, Tesoro’s DNA test results were not what Brady expected. At the same time, Chanel and Johnny planned to adopt the baby, freaking Sophia out.

Days of Our Lives: All arrivals and departures in September 2025

As per the demands of the soap’s plot, Theo Carver returned to town to accept a secret task from his uncle, Tony, while meeting his family and friends. Tyler Joseph Andrews stepped in to play Theo. Melissa Reeves and Matthew Ashford returned to the storyline with the latter sharing prominent scenes with onscreen daughter, Gwen.

Arrivals in the soap’s plot

Tyler Joseph Andrews as Theo Carver

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Days of Our Lives saw Tyler appear on screen as Theo returned to town after a long gap. He was seen arriving at Tony’s doorstep as his welcoming uncle gave him a vital task to be left undisclosed for now.

Later, he met his father and stepmother, who invited him home to stay with them. Tyler’s Theo was later seen conspicuously avoiding JJ and trying to talk Jada out of employing the cop. The larger part of his actions is awaited in his upcoming story arc.

Significant returns

Melissa Reeves as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux

It was JJ’s birthday this month, and his parents landed in town in time to celebrate the day with their son. As such, Melissa’s Jennifer was seen at the celebration. She was also seen interacting with some townspeople and family members. Chad was shown warning Cat about Jennifer’s arrival and dislike of Chad’s new romance with Cat.

Matthew Ashford as Jack Devereaux

Along with his onscreen wife, Matthew’s Jack arrived in town to wish JJ on his birthday. As with his wife, Jack was also trying to push Chad into incriminating Mark using Abigail’s name. He was also seen with Gwen sharing a poignant conversation on the Days of Our Lives plot.

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera

Chad’s son, Thomas, played by Cary, has been appearing intermittently. September 2025 saw him sharing screen time with onscreen grandparents, Jack and Jennifer, as he informed them about playing golf with the Greene family. Later, his father tasked him with keeping a watchful eye on Rachel and reporting back anything unusual. When the child questioned the morality of his actions, Chad assured him that they were protecting Rachel.

Amelia and Kennedy Hileman as Victoria Kiriakis

The twins, Amelia and Kennedy, played Victoria and were seen prominently onscreen on Days of Our Lives’ plot this month as Victoria celebrated her birthday. Monday, September 15, 2025, saw Victoria being showered with love and gifts by her father, Xander, and uncle, Philip.

Miles Anderson as Foster

Oldman Foster, who is the owner of the Salem Bookstore, appeared sharing screen space with Susan, Julie and Mary Beth Evans’ Kayla. Julie was seen talking to him at length about his future plans, to which Foster confirmed that he may need to stay around in Salem for longer than expected.

Some more characters

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen and Susan

Haiduk’s Kristen was given a six-year jail sentence on September 4, 2025. Later, her daughter, Rachel, visited her in prison and Brady was shown taking away the child, vowing not to let Rachel near her mother. However, after Kristen’s exit, Haiduk was back in the Days of Our Lives’ storyline as Susan Banks met Marlena to learn about her supernatural dream experiences.

James Hawthorne as stalker

September 26, 2025, saw a stalker following Stephanie with a bouquet of flowers, unnoticed by the writer. Later, the stalker was seen trashing the flowers in a garbage bin when Stephanie left with Alex. While the fans awaited the return of Stephanie’s former lover, Jeremy Horton, Soap Hub reported that James Hawthorne plays the stalker.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to look out for the real identity of Stephanie’s stalker and Theo’s future plans.