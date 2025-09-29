Powerball jackpot rises once again as the grand prize climbs to 160 million dollars for the next big drawing

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in history. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has grown again, and the coming drawing is set to offer players a chance at winning an estimated $160 million. The increase comes after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in the most recent drawing, causing the prize to roll over and grow larger.

Recent drawing results and details about the rollover

The most recent Powerball draw was on Saturday, September 27, 2025, and the winning numbers were released soon after. Although many players throughout the nation hit some of the numbers and won smaller amounts.

Nobody won the jackpot by hitting all five of the white balls as well as the red Powerball. Since there was no jackpot winner, the prize has rolled over to the next planned drawing.

With the rollover, the jackpot has reached an estimated $160 million, or $77 million should the winner opt for the cash option.

​How Powerball works and prize structure

Powerball is played in 45 states. It is also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each ticket costs $2. Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69. Then they pick one Powerball number from 1 to 26. To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match.

Powerball also has smaller prizes. Matching five white balls without the Powerball gives $1 million. Other prizes range from $50,000 to $4. The amount depends on how many numbers match.

Players can also add the Power Play option. It costs $1 more. This multiplies non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or even 10 times. The multiplier changes based on what is drawn that night.​

Claiming prizes and responsible play

Lottery authorities have conceded that lower prize claims for the September 27 drawing are being reused in state situations. Prizes up to a certain limit, generally between $600, can typically be claimed directly from approved retailers.

The larger prizes can be claimed at state lottery services or by correspondence. Winners generally have 180 days from the date of the drawing to take their winnings. Although deadlines vary according to state laws.

When prizes are not claimed within the given time frame, finances are generally returned to the state. They might be used for public purposes funded by lottery proceeds.

Lottery officials also keep reminding players to check their tickets carefully and, of course, play responsibly. While the big jackpots often make it to the headlines. That is why most winners walk away with smaller prizes that still make a real difference.

The following Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025. In case a ticket matches all six figures, the winner gets to take down the adding jackpot.

Otherwise, the prize is rolled over once again, adding the expectation for posterior delineations. Presently, the jackpot stands at$ 160 million, continuing the long tradition of Powerball in offering some of the biggest lottery prizes in America.

Players' civil will again stay in suspension for the coming batch of figures to determine whether a person will eventually win the top prize.