Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-star reveals reason for missing her wedding celebration event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep attend the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Reportedly, 170 guests have arrived at the ‘’I-do’’ festivities of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco in California, Santa Barbara County. Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage) and Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, were also in attendance.

But the one co-star from OMITB who couldn’t make it to Selena and Benny’s wedding was Meryl Streep. She plays Loretta Durkin, the love interest of Martin Short.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is currently being filmed by Meryl Streep. This explains why she didn't attend Selena Gomez's wedding.

There are even rumors that the actress and Martin Short are dating. The on-screen couple hasn't confirmed anything yet, though.

Why was Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep not spotted at Selena Gomez’s wedding?

A source confirmed to Daily Mail that Meryl was “planning to attend but told Selena she now won’t be able to.”

Meryl Streep was reportedly seen at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week, according to Elle. On September 27, 2025, Vogue posted a video of her dressed as Miranda Priestly, the character she plays in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Meryl was also joined by her co-star Stanley Tucci, who was also in character as Nigel from the same movie.

Photos of her went viral, as she was spotted sitting in the front row at the Fashion Week with Stanley and Ashley, who are rumored to play Meryl’s assistant in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Anne Hathaway is also confirmed to appear in The Devil Wears Prada’s sequel.

Vogue’s former editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, was beaming with happiness as she met Meryl Streep backstage.

Photos of them have been circulating online. Miranda Priestly, the character in The Devil Wears Prada, is inspired by her.

Hulu shares a throwback scene of Selena in a wedding gown

On the same day, the Hulu page of Only Murders in the Building posted a scene from the show where Selena is seen in a white wedding gown, riding in a cab, just to remind fans of the moment on her actual wedding day.

Fans felt a wave of nostalgia, and it was delightful to see Steven and Martin by Selena’s side on her special day, both in the show and in real life.

Fans can’t stop congratulating her. One user wrote,

''True love is rare but they did it! ♥️

He found his Princess 🤍

She found her Prince Charming''

Another user wrote,

''awww this is so sweet. Mabel and Selena both deserve sm!''

One fan mentioned,

''I loved that they referenced the Father of the Bride movie…Martin & Steve were both iconic in it 😂🙌🏼''

Selena, for her wedding, wore a ‘’white sleeveless halter-neck with floral detailing'', while Benny went for a ‘’classic Ralph Lauren suit.’’

The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2023; however, the Calm Down singer later revealed that they had been secretly dating for six months before that.

Now, the duo has officially tied the knot on September 27, 2025. Selena even shared a post on her Instagram account where she posted a carousel post featuring her and now her official husband, Benny Blanco, with a simple caption ‘’9.27.2025.’’