Beyond the Gates Spoilers: Eva makes a bold move with Tomas, Vanessa presses Jacob for answers, and Chelsea faces an unwelcome guest

Venessa, Eva & Tomas (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates, which is set to air on Monday, September 29, 2025, the devastating fallout from the death of Doug McBride, his widow, Vanessa, is back in town, determined to get the real story from Jacob, a confrontation that speculations suggest will reveal deeper, shocking truths.



Elsewhere, the relationship between Joey and Chelsea will be tested by the arrival of unwelcome ghosts from their pasts, perhaps involving a familiar face like Allison, potentially linking back to Doug's situation.

Finally, Tomas is struggling with major insecurities, which spoilers suggest are linked to his complicated romantic dynamic with both Kat and the supportive Eva, pushing him to make a choice that will change everything.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Beyond the Gates spoilers for Monday, September 29, 2025

The fallout of Doug's death

The shocking news of Doug McBride's death will send ripples through the Beyond the Gates world.

Doug, introduced as a cardiac surgeon battling a crippling gambling addiction, saw his life unravel due to his habit, straining his marriage to Vanessa and jeopardizing his career.

The final straw appeared to be the massive debt he owed to Joey, a debt he seemed determined not to repay.

This spiraling situation led to Vanessa leaving town, having reached her limit with his destructive behavior.

Spoilers suggest that in Monday's episode, Vanessa, who was in Puerto Rico and lying next to Joey when she received the news from Jacob, will return to seek the truth about Doug's passing directly from Jacob in person. She is clearly desperate for details.

Speculations suggest her reaction will be intense, perhaps revealing deeper secrets about the circumstances of his death or her own conflicted feelings.

Unwelcome blast from the past

Further on, Beyond the Gates, both Chelsea and Joey are set for a rocky ride as they are confronted by "unwelcome blasts from their pasts." Spoilers suggest these confrontations will be seriously challenging.

A puzzling question arises: "Why did Joey desire a romantic escape with Vanessa at the same time Doug died?" This question, along with the arrival of mysterious individuals, hints at a potentially manipulative relationship between Joey and Vanessa.

Their connection might also be tied to Doug's debt and his ultimate destiny, details that are expected to be revealed soon.

Tomas's insecurities and romantic triangle

Later on, in Beyond the Gates, Tomas is grappling with significant insecurities, and his partner Eva is apparently ready to resolve them.

Spoilers suggest that this storyline stems from the challenges Tomas and Kat have faced in connecting both physically and emotionally, which is hinted at by their difficulty with intimacy.

However, Eva's determination to put those insecurities to bed hints at a potential change in Tomas's romantic dynamics.

Speculations suggest that Eva, who will help Tomas, might actually make a move that will leave everyone in shock.

Anyhow, this love triangle will intensify as Tomas works through his issues, with someone who possesses feelings for him ultimately forcing him to make a choice.

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+

