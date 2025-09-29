Grandmother from Virginia wins Powerball lottery jackpot and decides to donate the entire prize money to charity

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​A grandmother from Virginia has made headlines after winning a Powerball jackpot and announcing that she will donate all of her prize money to charity. The decision has drawn attention both within her community and nationwide, as lottery officials confirmed the details of her win earlier this week.

Winning Ticket in Virginia

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased in Virginia and matched the required numbers to secure the prize. While the jackpot itself continues to grow in national drawings, this particular win stood out because the winner decided to part with the entire amount. Officials said the prize was validated and the claim process was completed through the Virginia Lottery.

The lottery system requires all winning tickets to go through verification before prizes are released. Depending on the prize amount, winners can claim smaller sums through authorized retailers or larger amounts through state lottery offices.

In this case, the Virginia Lottery confirmed that the grandmother’s claim was successful and that her decision to donate the money was voluntary.

​Donation of Entire Winnings

The grandmother explained during the advertisement that she'd be giving all of her winnings to charitable causes. While the specific associations haven't been revealed intimately, officers noted that the finances will go toward groups and enterprises serving communities in need.

While some choose to use the prize money for some charges, investments, or family support, others decide to donate their winnings toward community and charitable work.

The Virginia grandmother’s choice falls into the ultimate order, making her story unique in recent Powerball history.​

Powerball Background

Powerball remains one of the most extensively played lottery games in the United States. It's available in 45 countries, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, and players elect five figures from 1 to 69 along with a single Powerball number from 1 to 26.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all six figures. Other prize orders range from $4 to$ 1 million, depending on how numerous figures are matched. A voluntary Power Play point, which costs an additional $1, allows players to multiply their non-jackpot winnings.

The game has produced several record-breaking jacks in recent times, with prize summations frequently reaching into the hundreds of millions or indeed billions of bones. While jackpot winners are rare, the game regularly creates secondary winners across the country.

Lottery officers explained that winners, similar to the Virginia grandmother, generally make individual opinions regarding how to distribute their winnings. Then, the entire donation entered public attention and inspired debate over the colorful ways in which lottery prizes can be employed.

Officials keep reminding people to play safely, observing that although jackpot adverts seize captions, a large number of players win lower prizes that also contribute appreciably to their daily lives.

The prize that grandmother won has now turned into a charity, and her win will be noted as part of the history of the Virginia Lottery. And as there are more Powerball drawings, the tale is a memorial of the way lottery results can go beyond individual use and go into community effect.