Iowa Lottery results for Wednesday September 17 2025 revealed with full winning numbers announced

Iowa Lottery has posted its Wednesday, September 17, 2025 drawings. Players throughout the state now have the winning numbers for games such as Pick 3, Pick 4, Lotto America, and Powerball. Wednesday evening saw the draws announced. Ticket holders are reminded to check their numbers carefully to determine if they have won any prize.

The September 17 official results were:

Pick 3: 6-7-1

Pick 4: 9-8-0-9

Lotto America: 2-16-17-34-52,

Star Ball: 6, All Star Bonus: 3

Powerball: 3-15-33-34-53, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

​To date, no big jackpot winners have yet been announced. Smaller awards are still up for grabs, and players are urged to check their tickets thoroughly. Partial matches can also win.

How players can claim prizes

In Iowa, prizes of up to $600 may be redeemed at approved retailers.

Winnings over $600 are required to be claimed through an Iowa Lottery office. Major prizes, such as jackpots, are required to be processed through the central office in Clive, where verification is necessary.

Prizes have to be redeemed within 180 days of drawing. If prizes remain unclaimed when the deadline comes, the funds revert to the state and are returned to fund programs supported by the lottery.

Iowa and multistate lottery games Iowa has been included in Powerball and Mega Millions for years, providing residents with the opportunity to win jackpots that frequently exceed the hundreds of millions.

Lotto America, a second multistate game, is also available in the state. Although jackpot wins are infrequent, Iowa players have taken top prizes in the past, including secondary prizes totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Looking ahead to the next drawings

The next drawing for Powerball will take place on Saturday, September 20, and the next Mega Millions drawing will occur on Friday, September 19. Daily Iowa-only games such as Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash Game will keep to their regular schedules. The tickets are sold by licensed retailers throughout the state.

Sales cut off just before each drawing is held. Players are urged by the lottery officials to keep their tickets and watch for results carefully because even minor prizes can mean a lot.

The Iowa Lottery began in 1985. Money from ticket sales has been used to support public programs since then. These include education, veterans’ services, and road projects.

Players throughout Iowa have won prizes of many varying amounts, from small prizes at neighborhood retailers to multistate millions. The September 17 results become part of that record. Though jackpot winners are not assured on each draw, numerous players in the state keep on participating with the hope that their numbers will be announced in the upcoming round.