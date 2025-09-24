Illinois resident holds winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 in the latest drawing

A woman buys a chance to win the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, January 13, 2016. The jackpot has rolled over 18 times with no winner, with the next drawing today at 10:59 PM EST. (�� Richard B. Levine) (Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

​An Illinois player has won $150,000 in the latest Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials. The win comes from a ticket purchased in the state that matched enough numbers to secure one of the larger secondary prizes.

Details of the winning ticket

The Illinois Lottery confirmed that the ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers as well as the red Powerball in the drawing. Because the ticket included the Power Play option, the prize increased from the standard $50,000 to $150,000. Officials said the winning ticket was sold at a local retailer, though they have not released the exact location or identity of the winner.

The winning numbers from the draw were 1 – 15 – 32 – 48 – 62 and Powerball 13, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

Claiming the prize

The winner now has 12 months from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. Illinois Lottery officials recommend that the player sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to come forward. Prizes of this size must be claimed directly through the Illinois Lottery Prize Center, either in person or by mail.

If the prize is not claimed within the allotted time, the money will return to the state and be used to fund public programs supported by lottery revenues, such as education and infrastructure projects.

Powerball in Illinois

Illinois has been a participant in the multi-state Powerball game since 2010. Players across the state regularly take part in the drawings, which are held three times each week—on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Players need to match all five white ball numbers plus the red Powerball to win the jackpot. However, there are nine ways to win prizes in Powerball, ranging from $4 to $1 million (or more with Power Play). The Illinois Lottery frequently sees winners of secondary prizes, even if jackpot wins are less common.

Current jackpot details

While this Illinois ticket earned $150,000, the overall Powerball jackpot continues to grow. No player matched all six numbers in the same drawing, so the jackpot rolled over to the next scheduled game. The grand prize is now estimated at more than $90 million, with a cash value of around $42 million.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. CT on drawing days to purchase tickets for that evening’s draw. Tickets cost $2 per play, with the optional $1 Power Play add-on available.

For now, the Illinois Lottery is encouraging players across the state to check their tickets precisely. While the $150,000 prize is one of the larger recent triumphs, officers note that numerous lower prizes are also yet to be claimed.

The Illinois winner joins thousands of Powerball players nationwide who take home secondary prizes every drawing, adding to the ongoing story of one of the most honoured lottery games in the world.

