"I was just drained": Chanel Iman opens up about her early exit from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Chanel Iman (Image via Getty)

Model Chanel Iman is reflecting on her emotional and physical limits after being eliminated from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The 34-year-old star shared her experience of leaving the intense reality competition, saying, “I was just drained.”

Inside Chanel Iman’s journey on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

In the latest episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Iman was one of the celebrity recruits who faced grueling, military-style challenges filmed in the rugged terrains of Africa.

In an interview with People, Iman admitted the exit was bittersweet. She said,

"It was a little disappointing to just not be able to get through to the next challenge, but when I was watching it, I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe it wasn't that bad to go home. I remember feeling like, How am I going to get through this? I’ve got to find some type of strength to do it. So yeah, I think that was a little disappointing, but it was an overall incredible experience in my life."

The model, who is also a mother of three, revealed that although she was proud to push beyond her comfort zone, the sheer physicality of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was beyond anything she expected.

"I didn't know that it was going to be so intense, and it was so raw and so real — there was no type of glam," she explained. "Even when I got blisters on my hands, I had to figure out how to wrap it up myself. My survival skills clicked on quick. I'm so used to a full-on production and some assistants, but we just had each other — me and the cast and that was it."

Iman joined the Fox series with a mix of curiosity and determination, ready to face the challenges that have tested a variety of athletes, actors, and entertainers over the show’s seasons.

However, she quickly discovered that the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test environment left no room for comfort.

"I needed a break the whole time," she admitted. "But physically, not really mentally. It was just like I was so locked in that I was just mentally there."

Filming took place over two weeks in Africa, where the recruits faced extreme weather and limited resources.

Iman also revealed she battled food poisoning early in production.

"I was just so exhausted at that point that I was just emotional," she recalled. "I was just drained and I was like, 'Am I happy or am I sad?'"

The separation from her family added another layer of difficulty. Iman, who shares her three children with her husband Davon Godchaux, said the isolation from home was emotionally taxing.

"I had to kind of go back to think about, ‘How would my husband handle this?’ Or, ‘What would he say to encourage me to get through?’ Or, ‘What has he taught me in order to stay calm and focused?’"

When she finally reunited with her family after the show, Iman described the moment as overwhelmingly emotional.

"It was the best," she said. "I broke down in tears."

Despite the disappointment of her exit, Iman said she has no regrets about joining Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

"I don't know if I would do it again, but I always give one thing a try," she noted. "If it doesn't work out, everything's worth one try and then you can say, ‘I did that.’ And Special Forces, for me, was something that I'm very proud to do."

Since leaving the show, Iman has shifted her focus back to her growing lifestyle brand, Chasa, which she calls a creative outlet deeply tied to her family life.

"I've poured my heart and soul into building all of its creations and it is just something that has really taken my mind," she said. "I really am inspired just by my experiences in my life and where I've been and just creating a home no matter where I was in the world."

Her passion for home and design runs deep.

"I love interior decorating and building a home for my family," Iman said. "So, the home space was just perfect for where I am in life today. I just wanted to create timeless pieces that just give a bit of warmth in everyday life. It's something that I'm proud of."

With the holiday season approaching, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum revealed that Chasa is launching a new line of pajamas inspired by her family’s traditions.

"Pajamas have always been a family tradition of just wearing the yummiest pajamas before Christmas," she shared. "These pajamas that I've designed are just timeless and effortless and you can wear them all year round. We spend most of our time — half of our lives — in pajamas. So pajamas were a priority to make sure that we create or develop something that was perfect for the collection."

As Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues to challenge celebrities in survival situations, Chanel Iman’s journey stands as a reminder of what it means to push past personal limits while staying grounded in self-care.

