"I used to be a witch" - Big Brother UK star Elsa Rae reveals her spiritual sensitivity on the show

Elsa Rae from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK housemate Elsa Rae addressed her spiritual sensitivity during a conversation with fellow contestants on the ITV reality series. Rae, a 21‑year‑old content creator who joined the 2025 cast, told her housemates:

“I used to be a witch, and I pick up on energy so much, and I’m very sensitive to it. I can go round someone’s house and I can see their demons.”

This statement came as part of a wider discussion in the garden, where Rae explained her past experiences and beliefs.

The exchange marked the first time Rae publicly described these details inside the Big Brother house.

Elsa Rae discusses her past as a witch and spiritual sensitivity on Big Brother UK

Elsa Rae’s account of her spiritual experiences

While speaking with co-stars outdoors, Rae said she had previously encountered what she described as a demonic presence, explaining that she once had “a demonic encounter.”

When a Big Brother housemate asked if it was with a demon, she confirmed that it was and added that she prayed afterward, something she had never done before. She went on to elaborate:

“They can have sex with you and babies with you in your sleep. I’ve woken up before, and the demon was literally over me.”

Make-up artist Jenny, another contestant in the house, reacted to Rae’s story by saying it was “mad.” She added that she had never met anyone who shared similar experiences.

The interaction was part of a casual group conversation but drew attention because Rae connected her claims to her spiritual sensitivity.

Background before entering Big Brother

Rae entered the series with an established online following. According to her social media profiles, she had more than 125,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram as of September 2025.

Much of that following developed during her time with influencer Ed Matthews. Rae frequently appeared with Matthews’ close associate HSTikkyTokky in livestreams and videos.

Before entering the Big Brother house, Rae told ITV she decided to join after coming across an "advertisement" for applications on TikTok.

She explained that after seeing the post, she thought she might as well take the opportunity and submit her application, describing it as a spontaneous decision to try something new. Rae added:

“I feel like you’re only 21 once. And why not!”

Elsa Rae on what viewers may learn about her

In pre-show interviews, Rae indicated she expected some aspects of her personality to emerge during filming.

She told Big Brother producers that her fellow housemates and fans of Big Brother may be surprised to learn she has a "tomboy side." Rae also noted:

“But I'm not sure if people are going to get to see that in the house. Also, my spiritual side. I've recently become religious.”

Rae’s statements on the show combined her past beliefs and current religious outlook. She specifically linked her current practices to her earlier experiences when speaking to her housemates.

Her remarks in the garden echoed what she shared publicly before the show about having both a spiritual and a religious dimension to her life.

As of the latest episode, Rae remains in the Big Brother house, where her comments have provided more insight into her personal history and beliefs without departing from the neutral environment of the show’s ongoing format.

