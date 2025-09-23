“I’m just going to do me for a year”: Missouri Powerball winner will split the historic $1.78 billion jackpot prize with another ticket holder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The winner of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history has stepped forward in Missouri. Lottery officials confirmed that the ticket, which matched all six numbers in the September 18 drawing, will share the record-setting $1.78 billion prize with another winning ticket sold in Texas.

Missouri winner steps forward to claim prize

The Missouri Lottery announced that the winning ticket was purchased in the Kansas City area. The winner, who has chosen to remain mostly private, described plans to take some personal time after claiming their share of the jackpot.

In a statement released through lottery officials, the winner said, “I’m just going to do me for a year,” a comment that quickly drew attention. This choice follows a general trend among lottery winners who tend to ask to be left alone while they get used to the sudden shift in economic situation.

Missouri state law demands the lottery to verify winners publicly, although participants can opt to hold personal information to themselves.

A historic jackpot shared between two states

The$ 1.78 billion jackpot is among the largest in Powerball history, surpassed only by the$ 2.04 billion jackpot awarded in November 2022. Because two tickets matched all six figures — five white balls and the red Powerball — the prize will be resolved unevenly between the Missouri and Texas winners.

Each ticket is anticipated to be worth roughly$ 890 million before levies. Winners may choose between entering the prize in periodic payments spread over 29 times or as a one- time cash option, which amounts to a lower but immediate payout.

​Local impact and next steps

The Missouri Lottery verified that the retailer who vended the winning ticket will also get bonus. In Missouri, retailers get a set chance of the prize for dealing winning tickets, which frequently provides a boost for original businesses.

Meanwhile, officers continue to remind players across the state to check their tickets for lower prizes. Indeed if a jackpot is claimed, thousands of players frequently win secondary prizes ranging from a many bones to $2 million, depending on how numbers match and whether they bought the Power Play option.

Powerball’s ongoing popularity

Powerball remains one of the most widely played lottery games in the United States. Offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the game has drawn attention for regularly producing jackpots that climb into the hundreds of millions or more.

Tickets cost $2, and players must match five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the grand prize. Drawings are held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings.

With the Missouri winner now known, the focus is on both winners — a winner in Missouri and a winner in Texas — how they will deal with their record- breaking fortunes. analogous to former jackpot events, the news has handed common ground for wide debate about the life- altering goods of such a palm.

The Missouri Lottery has assured that all the processes for the claiming of prizes are in stir. Until the coming draw, the September 18 game remains one of the most important in Powerball history.