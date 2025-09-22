“God is blessing me”: Powerball jackpot winner decides to give away full winnings to charity in an act of generosity

South Pasadena, CA - October 01: Lewis Hensley, 62, of Highland Park purchases a lotto ticket at Foremost Liquor Store on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in South Pasadena, CA. The Powerball lottery has reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night after no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

One of the recent Powerball jackpot winners has opted to donate the entire amount of their prize to charity, officials and local media outlets report. The news came after the drawing last month, during which the person won a large sum of money. Rather than keeping the winnings, the player indicated that they would donate the entire amount to charitable organizations.

Winner confirms plans to donate prize

The winner, whose name has not been made public, made the announcement soon after officials confirmed the win. In a statement to MassLive, the winner explained,

"God is blessing me so I can bless others."

The message has since made headlines for being centered on philanthropy. The size of the winnings has not been revealed in complete extent, although authorities assured that it was a substantial prize.

The fact that all of it has been donated is unusual, as the majority of winners tend to spend the money on themselves or financial objectives.

How the donation will be handled

Lottery officials clarified that the winner would be paid out through the usual claims process before their money would be sent to charities of their choice. The details of which organizations they will be donating to have yet to be announced.

Under Powerball regulations, winners may opt for a lump sum or an annuity in payments over a number of years. It was not immediately apparent which of these options this player chose. In any case, the proceeds are going to be channeled in its entirety toward charitable activities.

Lottery rules and prize claims

Powerball winners must step forward to claim their tickets within a specified timeframe, which differs in states. After the prize is awarded, money is wired to the winner, who then chooses how it should be spent.

In their situation, the winner has assured that it is their goal to donate the whole amount to causes. Officials noted that winners can direct their winnings as they please, whether towards personal expenses, investments, or giving back.

The ruling comes during a string of record-setting Powerball jackpots that have been making news nationwide. Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Its jackpots increase when no one wins all six numbers, producing prizes that routinely push into the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars. Even while jackpots increase, there are thousands of lesser prizes in each draw worth several dollars to millions.

To most players, these secondary winnings amount to major triumphs that affect their daily lives.

The following Powerball drawing is on Saturday, with the jackpot still growing. Players across the country will again verify their numbers hoping to win. For the moment, the spotlight is still on the latest winner who has committed to giving away their winnings.

Authorities indicate that the donation will be made after the claim process is finalized, thus this is a rare instance of a Powerball jackpot going fully to charity.