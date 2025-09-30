General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 1 to 10, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Willow, Michel, Tracy, Britt, Leisl, and Nathan (Image via ABC Network)

This October will kick off with a dramatic twist on General Hospital, as the stunning return of Nathan West sends shockwaves through Port Charles, creating a dilemma for Britt as she faces a confrontation with Elizabeth Baldwin.

The Quartermaine family dynamic is set for upheaval with the arrival of a new face, linked to Monica Quartermaine, setting up a fierce battle with Tracy Quartermaine over the family mansion.

Elsewhere, Portia Robinson is headed for a major life change, while the intense criminal investigation continues with Anna and Chade.

Tensions will rise between Michael Corinthos and Willow, while Carly finds herself under intense scrutiny. Don't miss a minute as the secrets, showdowns, and surprises unfold!



Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

General Hospital spoilers for episodes scheduled from October 1 to 10, 2025

The return of Nathan West and Britt’s dilemma

This October on General Hospital, the miraculous return of Nathan West will rock Port Charles, with Nina Reeves updating Britt and Liesl Obrecht on the astonishing news.

Britt will soon find herself in a difficult position as Elizabeth Baldwin will confront her, wondering just how much Britt knows about the recent events.

Spoilers suggest that Britt will be surprised by something, which could link to Nathan’s apparent memory wipe.

Britt may have been working with or even for Nathan, and his genuine-looking amnesia concerning the past seven years might leave her taken aback.

Furthermore, on General Hospital, Nathan will have a sweet first meeting with his son, James West, once the child discovers his father is back from the grave.

Quartermaine chaos: Veronica’s arrival and the Will reading

Further on General Hospital, Veronica introduces herself to Tracy Quartermaine, likely clarifying that she is Monica Quartermaine’s sister.

Veronica, or “Ronnie,” will then have an intriguing first interaction with Sonny outside Bobbie’s.

Later, Monica’s will reading will cause total chaos among the family.

Speculations suggest that Veronica may wind up inheriting the Quartermaine mansion, potentially as a result of Martin Grey’s shady plan.

However, spoilers suggest that Tracy will go up against Veronica and vow to fight her for the Quatermaine Mansion with everything she has.

Romance and interrogation: Carly, Josslyn, and S. Vaughn

Furthermore, on General Hospital, Carly will find herself at the center of an interrogation, and spoilers suggest this will involve official police business or a less formal setting.

Meanwhile, after Josslyn Jacks returns to town, she will be summoned for a meeting with Jack Brennan.

Since Brennan wants to ensure Josslyn and S. Vaughn are absolutely clear about ending their romance.

Speculations suggest that the pair may sneak around behind his back at some point, according to current speculation.

Portia’s p regnancy and criminal investigations

Elsewhere in Port Charles on General Hospital, Portia Robinson is slated for a life-altering development. The clues strongly point to Portia's unexpected pregnancy, and she will flip out over the baby revelation ahead.

In the realm of criminal drama, Anna Devane and Harrison Chase will put a search warrant to good use.

Elsewhere, Curtis Ashford will explore a new theory, and he might start putting the pieces together regarding Kai Taylor and Trina Robinson’s actions on the night of the shooting.

Britt’s growing troubles and a Scorpio-Drake showdown

Meanwhile, Britt’s troubles will multiply due to her connection to Professor Henry “Hank” Dalton.

This will lead to problems with Brennan and could put Britt on Jenz Sidwell’s radar now that the latter is back in Port Charles.

Emma Scorpio-Drake will learn that Britt is alive and will eventually face off with her old foe, especially since Britt is tangled up in Professor Dalton’s mess.

Michael’s threat

Further on General Hospital, Michael Corinthos will threaten Willow using a significant advantage.

Speculations suggest this may link to some proof regarding Willow being the shooter or her role in stalking Daisy Gilmore.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC or Hulu.