General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 29 to October 3, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from September 29 to October 3, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. Drew Cain Quartermaine will focus all his energy on trying to get his hands on the Quartermaine mansion for himself. Spoilers also reveal that his plans and schemes to try to falsely frame Michael Corinthos will end up getting wasted since he would face some roadblocks along the way, and Michael would gain some advantage over Willow Tait.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane will share her views on a few surprising turns of events in the city, and she will also further dig deep into Nathan’s surprise visit back in town. She would also be looking into Britt Westbourne’s actions in Port Charles. In addition to these developments, Monica Quartermaine’s long lost sister, Veronica Bard, will end up arriving at the Quartermaine mansion and creating a lot of chaos for the family members.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from September 29 to October 3, 2025

1) Drew Cain Quartermaine’s plan to try to tarnish the image of Michael Corinthos will fail miserably, and he will also try to get a portion of the Quartermaine mansion for himself

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine will try his best to get a portion of the Quartermaine mansion for himself and claim it as his property, but his plans will get thwarted after Monica Quartermaine’s sister, Veronica Bard, will end up making a surprise entry into the show and change the game completely. Spoilers reveal that Martin Grey might have a hand in making sure that Veronica gets the property instead of Drew.

Meanwhile, Drew’s malicious schemes to frame Michael Corinthos will also not go according to his plans since Michael will end up getting some sort of an advantage with Willow Tait. Spoilers hint that Michael will end up showing some sort of proof to Willow to make her believe that Drew is not the man she thinks he is.

2) Anna Devane will investigate the happenings in and around town, especially Nathan’s arrival back in the city and Britt Westbourne’s reaction to it

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Anna Devane will speak to someone mysterious over the phone and end up discussing how things have been changing in Port Charles. Anna will look into the details behind Nathan's sudden return to Port Charles and also on Liesl Obrecht and Britt Westbourne’s reactions to his news. Nina Reeves will encourage Liesl and Britt to patch things up between themselves as well.

3) Monica Quartermaine’s sister will show up at the Quartermaine mansion and end up surprising everyone around her

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of General Hospital reveal that Monica Quartermaine’s long-lost sister, Veronica Ronnie Bard, will show up suddenly at the Quartermaine mansion. Tracy Quartermaine will be shocked to find the woman there and would demand answers from her as well as from Monica and she would have a heated conversation with Veronica.

Fans can watch the show on ABC Network and Hulu.