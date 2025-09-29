What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 29, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Monday, September 29, 2025, General Hospital delivers major twists and confrontations. Tracy encounters Veronica “Ronnie” Bard in the Quartermaine crypt, who claims to be Monica’s long-lost sister, though Tracy questions her motives.

At the mansion, Michael stages an introduction between Jacinda and his family to strengthen his alibi, but Kristina and Molly grow suspicious.

Across town, Felicia and Spinelli break the news of Nathan’s return to James, while Nina stuns Obrecht and Britt with proof that Nathan is alive, sparking an emotional yet uneasy reunion.

Meanwhile, Ava and Alexis continue holding Ric captive, not realizing he is plotting an escape.

At the same time, Anna uncovers new ballistics evidence tied to the Quartermaines, leaving Michael under growing scrutiny as secrets and tensions escalate.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 29, 2025

At the Quartermaine crypt, Tracy is startled to find a mysterious woman paying respects. The woman introduces herself as Veronica “Ronnie” Bard, Monica’s younger sister.

Ronnie explains that she and Monica reconnected before her death, but Tracy does not believe her story.

She accuses Ronnie of showing up with ulterior motives. Ronnie insists she wants nothing but to honor her sister and explains their childhood separation and long estrangement.

Still unconvinced, Tracy tells her there is no place for her in Monica’s family.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael invites Molly and Kristina over. He introduces them to Jacinda, calling her his friend.

Kristina recognizes her as the escort seen with Drew and warns Michael she knows who she is. Michael insists he has things under control.

After Kristina and Molly leave, Jacinda voices doubt that his family believed their act, but Michael admits the meeting was staged to build his alibi.

At Bobbie’s, James eats with Felicia and Spinelli. When James steps away, they discuss how to tell him about Nathan’s return.

Spinelli decides to tell James directly, but James refuses to believe his father is alive, insisting Nathan is in heaven.

Felicia and Spinelli gently explain what they know, assuring James that he does not have to meet Nathan if he is not ready.

At the hospital, Nina brings Obrecht and Britt together, insisting they need to prepare for a family reunion. She reveals Nathan is alive. Obrecht demands proof and is stunned when she sees Nathan in a hospital bed.

She embraces her son, while Britt hangs back, reacting with visible hesitation.

Nathan recalls being shot by Faison, but has no memory of where he has been. He expresses a desire to meet his son, while Britt’s guarded response raises questions.

Willow, who introduces herself as Nathan’s niece, checks on him and later clashes with Nina when she refuses to call a truce.

Meanwhile, in Alexis’s basement, Ric wakes up tied up. Ava drugs him back to sleep and tells him greed led to his predicament.

She and Alexis agree they only need to endure the situation for ten more days until the stolen money reverts to the Cassadine estate. After they leave, Ric spits out the pill and begins working to free himself.

At the PCPD, Anna studies her suspect board on Drew’s shooting and receives new ballistics evidence. She learns the bullet matches a weapon once owned by Edward Quartermaine and still registered to the family estate.

With Michael already under suspicion, Anna and Justine decide to pursue a quiet warrant to search the Quartermaine property.

The episode closes as Michael admits his alibi may not hold, Ronnie leaves Tracy with a warning, and Ric secretly regains consciousness, hinting at looming danger.

