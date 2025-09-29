Days of Our Lives spoilers: JJ confronts Theo, Belle stands up to EJ, and Chad and Cat face a turning point

Cat Greene talking to Chad DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 30, 2025, Salem remains a place where secrets, conflicts, and changes are everywhere, and viewers can expect heated confrontations, shifting loyalties, and important breakthroughs.

JJ confronts Theo, bringing up old issues and raising new questions about loyalty, while Belle stands firm against EJ’s attempts to control her.

At the same time, Chad and Cat reach a critical point in their relationship, Jada shares important news with Paulina, and Xander makes small but meaningful efforts to repair things with Sarah.

These spoilers suggest a gripping episode where every choice made by the characters could have major consequences. Salem is set for a day full of surprising moments and tough decisions.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 30, 2025

JJ calls out Theo

JJ’s return to Salem on Days of Our Lives has not been easy. He still has family problems that are not resolved. His confrontation with Theo brings up hard questions about loyalty and past choices.

Theo has worked hard to keep the peace but might find it difficult to deal with JJ’s direct and strong approach.

This meeting could make both men face old tensions and possibly disturb the careful balance in their family and friend relationships.

Belle pushes back against EJ

EJ has always used his charm and control to get what he wants and often tries to manipulate situations to his advantage.

But Belle has shown many times that she will not give in to him. Their latest argument shows how tense their relationship has become.

Belle standing her ground proves she wants to follow her own path. This could lead to more fights or help them understand each other better and bring clarity to their troubled relationship.

Chad and Cat’s relationship shifts

Chad on Days of Our Lives has been dealing with grief and complicated feelings, while Cat has become an unexpected but steady support in his life. Their bond has grown through understanding each other and sharing personal struggles.

Today’s important moment could either bring them closer together or show the challenges they still face.

Whatever happens, their storyline promises a mix of hope, uncertainty, and heartfelt decisions that could change their relationship.

Jada brings Paulina up to speed

Paulina’s life in Salem often mixes personal matters with her responsibilities, making her handle complicated situations.



Jada, knowing how important it is to be honest, makes sure Paulina knows about all the latest events.

This information could change how Paulina acts next, both as a leader and as someone looking out for her loved ones. Their conversation shows just how connected every decision and action in Salem has become.

Xander makes progress with Sarah

Xander’s history with Sarah on Days of Our Lives has had both love and pain. He has been slowly trying to fix their relationship, and today shows an important step forward.

Sarah’s careful reaction shows she sees his efforts, even if she is not ready to forgive completely.

For Xander, this progress is very important whereas for Sarah, it gives her a chance to think about whether their relationship can really heal and move forward.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock