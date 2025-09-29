The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Beth dances with Liam, Hope wrestles with her heart, and Forrester family admires the new collection

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 30, 2025, highlight family moments and personal dilemmas. Beth prepares for her upcoming father-daughter dance by practicing with Liam, bringing out memories that stir feelings in Hope.

Despite her engagement to Carter, Hope is struggling with the deep bond she continues to share with Liam, leaving her caught between love and commitment.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Ridge and Eric visit the showroom alongside Brooke, Carter, and Daphne to preview the latest collection.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Beth prepares for her father-daughter dance

Beth Spencer has a father-daughter dance coming in the near future. She asks her dad, Liam, to practice with her for the event.

Liam is more than happy to help her, and the duo share memorable moments while rehearsing their moves. This development strengthens their bond.

Hope struggles

Hope finds herself torn between two very different paths. She is engaged to Carter, but her heart is still with Liam. The guilt of reconnecting with him is heavy.

Choosing Liam would break Carter’s heart. Ignoring her true feelings is just as hard.

Ridge and Eric visit the Forrester showroom

Ridge and Eric arrive at the Forrester showroom to see the new collection. Brooke, Carter, and Daphne join them. All are focused on preparations for the upcoming fashion show.

Ridge and Brooke celebrate their reunion

Ridge and Brooke also take time to enjoy their personal happiness. The two have been inseparable since their remarrainge, and fans will get a glimpse of their romance even in the middle of work preparations.

The reunion has brought stability and joy back into both of their lives.

Liam and Luna face off again

Tension reignites between Liam and Luna when they come face-to-face for the first time since their explosive beach house showdown.

Liam is furious upon learning the full story of Luna’s deception, which involved tricking Will with Electra’s mask and leaving him devastated.

Deacon confronts Sheila’s betrayal

Deacon’s world is turned upside down when he discovers Sheila kept the truth about Luna from him. Despite loving Sheila for who she is, Deacon cannot forgive her for lying about Luna’s survival or her violent actions.

Sheila’s choice to protect her granddaughter rather than be honest leaves Deacon feeling deeply betrayed. Their confrontation leads to an explosive fallout, with Deacon walking away and seeking comfort in Taylor instead.

This betrayal threatens to end Sheacon’s relationship, setting the stage for heartbreak and potentially a new chapter in Deacon’s life as he distances himself from Sheila.

Ridge and Brooke want Luna locked up

Ridge and Brooke are floored to learn Luna is alive. The news leaves them furious, and they push for her to go back to prison.

Their anger brings a clash with Bill, who is still protecting Luna. Katie defends him, arguing that a paternity test should come first.

Ridge remembers how close Luna came to killing Steffy, and he won’t back down. Brooke stands firm by his side. The couple makes it clear they won’t rest until Luna faces justice, no matter what Bill or Katie say.

Hope realizes her feelings

Hope's unfinished business with Liam surfaces when Beth gets ready for her father-daughter dance. Now that she has taken a moment to review her past with Liam and talked over the situation with Brooke, Hope realizes she still views him as her rightful mate. Even though engaged to Carter, emotional gravitation is too strong.

