Carson Ryan GoFundMe raises over $47,000 as beloved Washington senior dies in Squirrel hunting accident

Carson Ryan passed away in a squirrel hunting accident (representational image) (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Carson Ryan passed away during squirrel hunting on September 27, 2025. The Washington High School senior was in Brighton, Rural Washington County, when he got up from his spot. The sound of him moving led other hunters to believe that it came from a squirrel.

One hunter shot at Ryan and struck him in the back of the head. Carson Ryan was immediately taken to UI Health Care Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched for Ryan on September 29, 2025, by Kelsie Wheeler, a friend of Ryan's mother, Heidi.

Wheeler shared in the description of the fundraiser that Carson Ryan's mother was struggling with her son's sudden passing.

She also noted that the donated money would go towards Ryan's memorial and to his family's "peace and stability." Out of the $70,000 target, over $50,000 has been raised so far.

"Any contribution, big or small, means so much and will serve as a reminder of the love and community that surrounds Carson's family. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser and keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers is deeply appreciated. Together, let's honor Carson's memory and show his family they are not alone," the fundraiser stated.

Washington High School hosted a vigil in Carson Ryan's memory

According to the South East Iowa Union's September 29, 2025, report, Superintendent Willie Stone of Washington High School informed the parents of the students about Carson's demise on Sunday afternoon.

Stone also extended condolences to his friends and told them to reach out to the teachers and counselors. The evening of the same day, a vigil was held by the school.

Assistant football coach Nic Williams told the media outlet that Carson had a good impact on both the school and their community.

The coach also shared that the 17-year-old would regularly lead the weekly Bible study.

"Carson was a fierce competitor in everything he did. He loved fishing. He loved being with his friends. But more importantly, Carson was a person of incredible faith... I don't think there is anybody in here who can deny what kind of person Carson was. If Carson had a bad day, I don't think anybody ever knew," Nic Williams stated.

On September 29, 2025, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources released a statement, sharing that Carson Ryan's death was indeed an accident.

Shawn Meier, Captain of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division, stated that the "environment" also played a role in Carson Ryan's death.

The sounds of any movement, sunlight, and shadows could confuse any hunter. Meier shared that hunting accidents occur annually in Iowa.

However, the fatality numbers have supposedly dropped due to the education given to the hunters.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page Main Street Washington highlighted that multiple schools in Iowa requested their staff and students to wear black and orange on Tuesday in honor of Carson Ryan.

Local businesses have also paid tribute by creating posters and signs in honor of Ryan. Stay tuned for more updates.